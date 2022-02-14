Hyunjin's red hair, I.N missing: Stray Kids’ comeback trailer for ‘ODDINARY’ is full of clues

On February 13, Stray Kids wound up its second fanmeet and surprised fans with a comeback the next moment. The group released a trailer for ODDINARY, going deeper into the idol group's universe created through previous album releases. The teaser offers an entirely new, never-seen-before look at the members and confirms the release to be in March.

Hawk-eyed STAYs have already started piecing together the puzzle and Hyunjin’s red hair and the missing poster of I.N, among other minute details in the trailer.

Stray Kids’ announce comeback with ‘ODDINARY’ and give fans plenty story teases

The prominent fourth-generation boy group Stray Kids is back with yet another announcement. This time, the self-produced group announced its comeback with the album ODDINARY. The release’s trailer has an overall hero, evil-clone, traveling to another dimension concept.

The ODDINARY trailer opens with Felix in a new hair-do with a determined expression playing with an unlocked lock and walking the opposite way as the rest of the people, without them noticing him. The video turns red-hued, with the remaining members being introduced with devilish expressions. Felix is shown stumbling and getting scared as he tries to understand the world.

More details about the album design will be dropped later as preorders for ODDINARY will open on February 14.

Fan reaction and theories to ‘ODDINARY’

Since the trailer for ODDINARY was released, fans have been theorizing the many different ways the video fits the narrative Stray Kids has been building. One of them is the evil clone concept. Missing posters of I.N and Lee Know can be seen in the trailer, but the two members, with more serious and evil expressions, are also seen.

andrea | stay~ 📌 @8isagr8tnumber YALL WE NEVER SAW WHAT HAPPENED TO THE SOUND MONSTER.

FELIX GOT TO THE CLONE'S DIMENSION YALL WE NEVER SAW WHAT HAPPENED TO THE SOUND MONSTER.FELIX GOT TO THE CLONE'S DIMENSION https://t.co/9uWp2Y1iAA

Fans theorize that the Christmas EveL verse, “I can feel the evil coming but Felix never bad,” refers to Felix entering the other dimension and encountering the evil version of the members.

Another major tease is Felix falling from a building which reminds them of the iconic Gwen and MJ scenes from the Spider-Man movies.

Readers can check out some more theories below:

rae @bcapproved FELIX??? GWEN AND MJ?? WHAT IN THE SKZ X MARVEL IS GOING ON FELIX??? GWEN AND MJ?? WHAT IN THE SKZ X MARVEL IS GOING ON https://t.co/dKR6H3zUZL

rei ★ @linoringpt Since it’s called “oddinary” what if the ordinary IS the odd factor in this…therefore maybe it’s Felix (the only normal one) that’s the odd (maybe evil) one and the others are the real members Since it’s called “oddinary” what if the ordinary IS the odd factor in this…therefore maybe it’s Felix (the only normal one) that’s the odd (maybe evil) one and the others are the real members

빈 ♡ @binseolovely you know how in the noeasy trailer we see them fighting something red?? well guess what everyone in skz except felix is in red meaning that something probably went wrong which made him switch on go into a different universe?? you know how in the noeasy trailer we see them fighting something red?? well guess what everyone in skz except felix is in red meaning that something probably went wrong which made him switch on go into a different universe?? https://t.co/G2HPbBcu5y

andrea | stay~ 📌 @8isagr8tnumber + if he's noeasy felix (again, felix knows everything) then he tried to save them, but had to go on his own to the other's universe to end them once and for all + if he's noeasy felix (again, felix knows everything) then he tried to save them, but had to go on his own to the other's universe to end them once and for all https://t.co/wkim9Jmjdx

빈 ♡ @binseolovely yknow how in the oddinary trailer everyone else is either red (skz) or blue (felix) but in changbin's scene he has both. and remember how he always has different colored eyes both in scars and gods menu? what if its bc he's in between both worlds?? yknow how in the oddinary trailer everyone else is either red (skz) or blue (felix) but in changbin's scene he has both. and remember how he always has different colored eyes both in scars and gods menu? what if its bc he's in between both worlds?? https://t.co/o7GwpxnvnK

iya ◡̈ ❇️ @inniecheese IS THE SOUND MONSTER BACK???!!! LISTEN TO THE WHISPERING IS THE SOUND MONSTER BACK???!!! LISTEN TO THE WHISPERING https://t.co/6q0dWPisSX

iya ◡̈ ❇️ @inniecheese The sound monsters puppets?



So I think the sound monster took control of the kids one by one.. Chan was the first.. & is now the main puppet of the sound monster m. The sound monster took over chan’s thoughts & made him bring the kids one by one to get brainwashed by him ++ The sound monsters puppets?So I think the sound monster took control of the kids one by one.. Chan was the first.. & is now the main puppet of the sound monster m. The sound monster took over chan’s thoughts & made him bring the kids one by one to get brainwashed by him ++ https://t.co/hybngqCJ8Q

fiza ODDINARY (semi ia) @strraykidsot8 saw 2 ppl say what if the members (cloned ones) are the sound monsters themselves?? like that's why the missing members (lino, hyune, sm and in) are red and do you remember that sound monster is red and good power is blue?? saw 2 ppl say what if the members (cloned ones) are the sound monsters themselves?? like that's why the missing members (lino, hyune, sm and in) are red and do you remember that sound monster is red and good power is blue??

Meanwhile, Stray Kids’ upcoming comeback is expected to outdo NOEASY’s achievements, especially when the idol group has finally signed with a US label. Three days ago, Billboard reported that the eight-member group and ITZY signed an exclusive contract with Republic Records, after extending their contract with TWICE.

