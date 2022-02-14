Hyunjin's red hair, I.N missing: Stray Kids’ comeback trailer for ‘ODDINARY’ is full of clues

On February 13, Stray Kids wound up its second fanmeet and surprised fans with a comeback the next moment. The group released a trailer for ODDINARY, going deeper into the idol group's universe created through previous album releases. The teaser offers an entirely new, never-seen-before look at the members and confirms the release to be in March.
Hawk-eyed STAYs have already started piecing together the puzzle and Hyunjin’s red hair and the missing poster of I.N, among other minute details in the trailer.
Stray Kids’ announce comeback with ‘ODDINARY’ and give fans plenty story teases
The prominent fourth-generation boy group Stray Kids is back with yet another announcement. This time, the self-produced group announced its comeback with the album ODDINARY. The release’s trailer has an overall hero, evil-clone, traveling to another dimension concept.
The ODDINARY trailer opens with Felix in a new hair-do with a determined expression playing with an unlocked lock and walking the opposite way as the rest of the people, without them noticing him. The video turns red-hued, with the remaining members being introduced with devilish expressions. Felix is shown stumbling and getting scared as he tries to understand the world.
More details about the album design will be dropped later as preorders for ODDINARY will open on February 14.
Fan reaction and theories to ‘ODDINARY’
Since the trailer for ODDINARY was released, fans have been theorizing the many different ways the video fits the narrative Stray Kids has been building. One of them is the evil clone concept. Missing posters of I.N and Lee Know can be seen in the trailer, but the two members, with more serious and evil expressions, are also seen.
Fans theorize that the Christmas EveL verse, “I can feel the evil coming but Felix never bad,” refers to Felix entering the other dimension and encountering the evil version of the members.
Another major tease is Felix falling from a building which reminds them of the iconic Gwen and MJ scenes from the Spider-Man movies.
Readers can check out some more theories below:
Meanwhile, Stray Kids’ upcoming comeback is expected to outdo NOEASY’s achievements, especially when the idol group has finally signed with a US label. Three days ago, Billboard reported that the eight-member group and ITZY signed an exclusive contract with Republic Records, after extending their contract with TWICE.