Stray Kids wish fans a Merry "Christmas EveL" with cryptic teaser and date

Fans of Stray Kids are all set for a rocking finish to 2021, as the K-Pop band teases a surprise for the end of November.

The popular band dropped a surprise teaser on Twitter for what appears to be a special event scheduled for November 29.

While the poster might be cryptic, who better to decode than fans of Stray Kids, who all appear to have put on their detective caps for this one.

Fans of Stray Kids take to social media to decode the message behind "Christmas EveL"

On November 10, at midnight KST, JYP Entertainment’s band Stray Kids dropped an unexpected poster, announcing a November 29 release for a certain something.

The cryptic poster appears to be more Halloween than Christmas themed, as it incorporates a spooky smiley face on a blood-red background, which is wrapped in tape and reads “Christmas EveL.”

The caption for the poster says nothing more than COMING SOON and #YouMakeStrayKidsStay. Fans of Stray Kids (Strays) are out in droves, trying to figure this mystery out.

Rumors of a comeback album for the band have been doing rounds for a while. Hana Financial Investment’s analyst Lee Ki Hoon recently revealed that four JYPE’s groups are gearing up for a comeback in November 2021 - Stray Kids, ITZY, TWICE and NiziU. The prediction is based on positive growth in the company’s share and earnings in the fourth quarter.

While a comeback album appears to be the accepted answer, several took to social media to figure out what “Christmas EveL” might mean.

angel @JEONGINAM00 so it's christmas eveL huh.. so it's christmas eveL huh.. https://t.co/a7BB0tBp5I

While Christmas Eve is an obvious enough concept, the late November release date, and the additional L, along with the eerie poster makes fans think Stay Kids has something unexpected in store.

댕꾸 @SEUNGM1NE2 christmas eve + evil = christmas eveL 😱😱😱😱😱 christmas eve + evil = christmas eveL 😱😱😱😱😱

ًshi ↯ @HYUND1NARY they posted this in their ig story, they put this in their highlight plus they posted this on weibo. they didn't do this before (?) hmm i wonder what is this christmas evel. they posted this in their ig story, they put this in their highlight plus they posted this on weibo. they didn't do this before (?) hmm i wonder what is this christmas evel. https://t.co/6N8cLnB19s

irish. @lixshiness stray kids concept these days are getting darker and horror. skz code new episode is horror and now this christmas eveL or more like christmas evil? stray kids concept these days are getting darker and horror. skz code new episode is horror and now this christmas eveL or more like christmas evil?

Several pointed out how the Stray Kids poster has an uncanny resemblance to Tim Burton’s cult classic Nightmare Before Christmas.

ً멍 ✦⋆͛ @dailyseung2 christmas eveL is giving me big nightmare before christmas vibes. the way it's going to drop before december too... THEYRE SO COOL christmas eveL is giving me big nightmare before christmas vibes. the way it's going to drop before december too... THEYRE SO COOL https://t.co/rfZ5ssS2H8

The band also changed their logo to their name, written in colouful strokes.

냥 @skzkitty Christmas eveL and new logo??????? omg ????? Christmas eveL and new logo??????? omg ????? https://t.co/xQps3zBZPD

Their last album, NOEASY, was a play on the word “noisy”, which makes Christmas EveL the second Stray Kids title to incorporate portmanteau words and wordplay.

imma @hyunjiverse first noeasy = noisy now Christmas eve = Christmas evel this is so sexy of them tbh i would never be able to come up with such cool wordplays first noeasy = noisy now Christmas eve = Christmas evel this is so sexy of them tbh i would never be able to come up with such cool wordplays

After NOEASY, Stray Kids has been nominated for Best Male Group, Best Dance Performance, and Worldwide Fans' Choice Top 10 at the upcoming Mnet Asian Music Awards 2021.

Stray Kids also recently wrapped up their Japanese album Crazy in Love, along with ITZY, whose album is called Scars.

Looks like it's going to be a merry onset to Christmas for Strays, as Stray Kids promises a memorable, and possibly evil, Christmas Eve.

