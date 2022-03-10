NMIXX’s Sullyoon’s recent center positioning creates a stir online

the back or towards the far right. The group’s recent appearances show Sullyoon standing in the middle as the unofficial center position.In K-pop, a group member's position is a key detail that determines the group’s visual and makes them stand out. Official visual positions are given to members who fit beauty standards, who are sure to get attention.

In contrast, a center position is usually given to a member who has both the looks and stage presence. In short, the member in the center represents the overall qualities of the group.

NMIXX speculated to have changed center position to Sullyoon after she went viral for her beauty

NMIXX speculated to have changed center position to Sullyoon after she went viral for her beauty

JYP Entertainment’s rookie girl group NMIXX debuted with AD MARE on February 22 and has made headlines ever since. Most of the buzz around the new group, especially on South Korean online forums, has been about the 18-year-old member Sullyoon. She has been dominating the platforms with her incredible beauty and has already been touted as the most viral rookie of the fourth-generation.

K-pop fans now believe that the agency has kept tabs on the platforms and has changed the formation of the group. K-pop group formations are decided early on and are rarely tweaked. A netizen uploaded posts comparing the past and present photos:

Members Kyujin and Jinni usually hold the center position. However, recent photos show Sullyoon standing tall in the center (beside Kyujin). As it is a seven-member group, the central position becomes the group's focal point. The sudden change that brought Sullyoon from the very end to the center has initiated a heated conversation:

When it comes to participating in entertainment shows or taking behind-the-scenes photos, Sullyoon also suffers from "outside". Sullyoon has been transferred to stand in the prestigious center position.

Some fans' believe the new formation (with Sullyoon in the center) makes NMIXX stand out and look like a promising girl group from a big agency.

at this point i think sullyoon is the center

so sullyoon is the center in their position now

ITZY members are all pretty and have different vibes, so Yeji, Ryujin or Yuna, any of the three of them look good in the center. For NMIXX, except for Sullyoon and the girl with short hair, the other members look like idols from small agencies, so Sullyoon should be the center

However, many believe Kyujin's stage presence and beauty represent the group better. They even added that the center position shouldn't just be based on visuals and their skills.

Should NMIXX change their center member to Sullyoon? no matter how pretty sullyoon is, kyujin will always be the center of their performances because she can't beat kyujin's charisma and stage presence

Should NMIXX change their center member to Sullyoon? Shouldn't center be someone who can represent the whole group and can become the identity like when you see the member and say this is nmixx. That vibe is of Jinni or Kyujin. I love all the members but Sullyoon doesn't scream center.

Some fans also took a neutral stand and called out the K-pop industry for being beauty-centric. Many believed that ranking members on the basis of their looks was unfair to everyone and only perpetuates the impossible beauty standards South Koreans hold:

Netizen's are so annoying. None of them are bad looking and Kyujin makes a great center in this debut. I do think the center 3 should be Kyujin, Jinni And Sullyoon, it does make a more striking visual. You also can't have all your tall people in the front as much as I love Bae.

nmixx doesn't even have the fixed positions for their members. I'm pretty sure their center is rotatable tho. but it's good to have sullyoon in the center to save their reputation in kr since knetz love her the most (at least for now).

Meanwhile, JYP Entertainment hasn't given NMIXX any official positions such as lead, main, or center. As the agency aims to present experimental music with the girl group, it might also be bringing in a new position where members do not have official roles besides being in a vocal, rap, and dance line.

Edited by Siddharth Satish