NMIXX’s Sullyoon’s recent center positioning creates a stir online

the back or towards the far right. The group’s recent appearances show Sullyoon standing in the middle as the unofficial center position.In K-pop, a group member's position is a key detail that determines the group’s visual and makes them stand out. Official visual positions are given to members who fit beauty standards, who are sure to get attention.
In contrast, a center position is usually given to a member who has both the looks and stage presence. In short, the member in the center represents the overall qualities of the group.
NMIXX speculated to have changed center position to Sullyoon after she went viral for her beauty
JYP Entertainment’s rookie girl group NMIXX debuted with AD MARE on February 22 and has made headlines ever since. Most of the buzz around the new group, especially on South Korean online forums, has been about the 18-year-old member Sullyoon. She has been dominating the platforms with her incredible beauty and has already been touted as the most viral rookie of the fourth-generation.
K-pop fans now believe that the agency has kept tabs on the platforms and has changed the formation of the group. K-pop group formations are decided early on and are rarely tweaked. A netizen uploaded posts comparing the past and present photos:
Members Kyujin and Jinni usually hold the center position. However, recent photos show Sullyoon standing tall in the center (beside Kyujin). As it is a seven-member group, the central position becomes the group's focal point. The sudden change that brought Sullyoon from the very end to the center has initiated a heated conversation:
Some fans' believe the new formation (with Sullyoon in the center) makes NMIXX stand out and look like a promising girl group from a big agency.
However, many believe Kyujin's stage presence and beauty represent the group better. They even added that the center position shouldn't just be based on visuals and their skills.
Some fans also took a neutral stand and called out the K-pop industry for being beauty-centric. Many believed that ranking members on the basis of their looks was unfair to everyone and only perpetuates the impossible beauty standards South Koreans hold:
Meanwhile, JYP Entertainment hasn't given NMIXX any official positions such as lead, main, or center. As the agency aims to present experimental music with the girl group, it might also be bringing in a new position where members do not have official roles besides being in a vocal, rap, and dance line.