NMIXX's Kyujin garners huge traction as the center member

NMIXX’s Kyujin has amassed huge traction for her dance performance and vocal skills. In the K-pop industry, each member has certain roles and positions in a group. Usually, a K-pop group consists of a main vocalist, main rapper, main visual member, and the center member.

Meanwhile, the group's maknae, Kyujin, is positioned as the center member, rapper, and vocalist of the rookie group.

NMIXX, is a South Korean girl group formed by SQU4D, a sub-label of JYP Entertainment. The seven-member lineup consists of: Haewon, Lily, Jinni, Bae, Sullyoon, Jiwoo, and Kyujin. The rookie group debuted on February 22, 2022 with their debut single album AD MARE.

"Our maknae is so pretty": Fans react to NMIXX Kyujin's visuals

Debuting with a bang, the rookie K-pop girl group has made heads turn and hearts flutter. Netizens have been busy harping about each member's gorgeous charms and visuals, but Kyujin stole the spotlight with her big beady eyes and fierce looks while performing.

In the K-pop formula, the center member is seen as the main focus, taking all the attention at the beginning, the climax, and the ending scene of a performance.

The rookie group’s center position is taken by Kyujin, who certainly knows how to intensify her looks when the camera zooms in to capture her visuals.

On February 25, 2022, the K-pop girl group released a dance performance video on Studio Choom. The girls were styled in black leather outfits with fancy colorful crystals donned in their costumes. Kyujin's thigh area was also particularly bedazzled with crystals, which added extra sparkle to her entire look.

In the opening scene, the camera focuses on the group and then quickly zooms in to capture Kyujin's moves. It later returns to the climax part of the song and shows the idol's powerful choreography. Towards the end of the video, the camera lens skillfully captures Kyujin's visuals and shows her ending fairy look.

Soon enough, fans took to Twitter to gush over the musician’s visuals and stated that the maknae looked stunning. They also complimented the other members for their charming visuals and phenomenal skills.

Latest updates on rookie K-pop group NMIXX

On March 1, 2022, JYP Entertainment announced that the girl group’s debut album AD MARE, finally wrapped up its first-week sales count with a remarkable total of 227,399 copies.

The album has now set a new record for the highest first-week sales by a K-pop girl group debut album. It also ranks #2 in the list of highest first-week album sales by a girl group.

