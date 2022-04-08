×
Create
Notifications

The members of YOUNITE pose as class representatives in their latest debut teaser pictures

A still of the rookie K-pop group (Image via @YOUNITE_offcl/Twitter)
A still of the rookie K-pop group (Image via @YOUNITE_offcl/Twitter)
Shania
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Apr 08, 2022 10:40 PM IST
Feature

Rookie K-pop boy group YOUNITE has released a series of debut pictures on their official social media platforms. As class representatives, they have dressed up in vibrant outfits so they make a lasting impression when giving their ever-important campaign speeches on the podium.

The group is set to release their debut album YOUNI-BIRTH on April 20, 2022 at 6 PM KST.

YOUNITE 1ST EP 'YOUNI-BIRTH' CONCEPT PHOTO #3"고민할 거 없어 내가 답인걸"2022.04.20 6PM (KST) RELEASE#YOUNITE #유나이트 #YOUNI_BIRTH #브랜뉴뮤직 #BRANDNEWMUSIC https://t.co/EgIDZ7icX1

YOUNITE has been formed by entertainment agency, Brand New Music, following their success with AB6IX and Boys Da Capo. The group is set to be the agency’s biggest K-pop group with nine members in total. Led by former X1 member Lee Eun-sang, the group consists of Woono, DEY, Sion, Kyungmun, Eunho, Hyungseok, Steve, and Hyungseung.

YOUNITE members stun fans in vibrant red and white outfits for debut concept pictures

Drippin 🤝 younite https://t.co/Fo0cesBAXm

On April 8, 2022, Brand New Music, released more concept pictures of the members on the group’s official social media accounts. Styled in chic red and white suits with gold embellishments, they look ready to sway your votes.

YOUNITE 1ST EP 'YOUNI-BIRTH' CONCEPT PHOTO #3DEY (데이)"고민할 거 없어 내가 답인걸"2022.04.20 6PM (KST) RELEASE#YOUNITE #유나이트 #DEY #데이 #YOUNI_BIRTH #브랜뉴뮤직 #BRANDNEWMUSIC https://t.co/HlFA4jSqAM

For the upcoming debut, YOUNITE members adapted a classroom theme and concept. Each member dressed in a striking outfit and posed for the camera with a bold look because the idea is that they are all running for the title of class representative. The concept pictures consist of a group picture, as well as individual shots of Woono, Steve, Eunho, and DEY standing confidently on the podium.

YOUNITE 1ST EP 'YOUNI-BIRTH' CONCEPT PHOTO #3우노 (WOONO)"고민할 거 없어 내가 답인걸"2022.04.20 6PM (KST) RELEASE#YOUNITE #유나이트 #우노 #WOONO #YOUNI_BIRTH #브랜뉴뮤직 #BRANDNEWMUSIC https://t.co/xxciG9vKeN
YOUNITE 1ST EP 'YOUNI-BIRTH' CONCEPT PHOTO #3스티브 (STEVE)"고민할 거 없어 내가 답인걸"2022.04.20 6PM (KST) RELEASE#YOUNITE #유나이트 #스티브 #STEVE #YOUNI_BIRTH #브랜뉴뮤직 #BRANDNEWMUSIC https://t.co/nVLY0rBF2c

Close-up pictures of the members reveal their stunning aesthetic for which they have been gaining popularity. Earlier, Brand New Music released concept pictures of the group sitting in a bright classroom, clad in pastel outfits. The group's ongoing set of ‘1 of 9’ concept pictures feature heart-fluttering shots of each member, increasing anticipation among fans for their upcoming debut.

YOUNITE 1ST EP 'YOUNI-BIRTH' CONCEPT PHOTO #3은호 (EUNHO)"고민할 거 없어 내가 답인걸"2022.04.20 6PM (KST) RELEASE#YOUNITE #유나이트 #은호 #EUNHO #YOUNI_BIRTH #브랜뉴뮤직 #BRANDNEWMUSIC https://t.co/95HV8KBQd8

Fan Reactions

Upon seeing YOUNITE’s latest debut concept pictures, fans took to social media platforms to express their excitement and joy. While some are busy appreciating their ideas and visuals, others are already choosing their favorite member.

@YOUNITE_offcl OMG YOUNITE LOOKS SO AMAZING
@YOUNITE_offcl SO MUCH LOVE FOR YOUNITE 💖
@YOUNITE_offcl MY BOYS 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭
@YOUNITE_offcl DEY 😍😍😍😍
@YOUNITE_offcl LETS GO DEY LETS GOOOO
@YOUNITE_offcl EUNHO 😳😳😳😳😳
@YOUNITE_offcl STEVE MY LA BOY, I LOVE YOUUUUUUUUUU https://t.co/FxHGinYJUo
@YOUNITE_offcl WOONO💗💗

What else is the group up to?

The rookie K-pop boy group recently recorded a cover video on April 7, 2022, titled 'BTS NCT, SVT, TBZ,ITZY - K-POP Cover Dance Medley: Count Dance,' and released it on 1theK Original’s YouTube channel. The cover video is a dance medley of the group members dancing to various K-pop groups' hitmaker tracks.

Also Read Article Continues below

In the video, each member is styled in modern streetwear clothing in order for them to move around freely while performing. The members showcase their exemplary talent and powerful dance skills, while grooving to K-pop songs.

Edited by Mohini Banerjee
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी