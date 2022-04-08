The members of YOUNITE pose as class representatives in their latest debut teaser pictures

Rookie K-pop boy group YOUNITE has released a series of debut pictures on their official social media platforms. As class representatives, they have dressed up in vibrant outfits so they make a lasting impression when giving their ever-important campaign speeches on the podium.

The group is set to release their debut album YOUNI-BIRTH on April 20, 2022 at 6 PM KST.

YOUNITE has been formed by entertainment agency, Brand New Music, following their success with AB6IX and Boys Da Capo. The group is set to be the agency’s biggest K-pop group with nine members in total. Led by former X1 member Lee Eun-sang, the group consists of Woono, DEY, Sion, Kyungmun, Eunho, Hyungseok, Steve, and Hyungseung.

YOUNITE members stun fans in vibrant red and white outfits for debut concept pictures

On April 8, 2022, Brand New Music, released more concept pictures of the members on the group’s official social media accounts. Styled in chic red and white suits with gold embellishments, they look ready to sway your votes.

For the upcoming debut, YOUNITE members adapted a classroom theme and concept. Each member dressed in a striking outfit and posed for the camera with a bold look because the idea is that they are all running for the title of class representative. The concept pictures consist of a group picture, as well as individual shots of Woono, Steve, Eunho, and DEY standing confidently on the podium.

Close-up pictures of the members reveal their stunning aesthetic for which they have been gaining popularity. Earlier, Brand New Music released concept pictures of the group sitting in a bright classroom, clad in pastel outfits. The group's ongoing set of ‘1 of 9’ concept pictures feature heart-fluttering shots of each member, increasing anticipation among fans for their upcoming debut.

Fan Reactions

Upon seeing YOUNITE’s latest debut concept pictures, fans took to social media platforms to express their excitement and joy. While some are busy appreciating their ideas and visuals, others are already choosing their favorite member.

What else is the group up to?

The rookie K-pop boy group recently recorded a cover video on April 7, 2022, titled 'BTS NCT, SVT, TBZ,ITZY - K-POP Cover Dance Medley: Count Dance,' and released it on 1theK Original’s YouTube channel. The cover video is a dance medley of the group members dancing to various K-pop groups' hitmaker tracks.

In the video, each member is styled in modern streetwear clothing in order for them to move around freely while performing. The members showcase their exemplary talent and powerful dance skills, while grooving to K-pop songs.

