Rookie group IVE drops first comeback teaser of ‘Love Dive’ after just three months of debut

Starship Entertainment's rookie girl group IVE enjoyed an explosive debut with the viral song ELEVEN in December last year, and they're already returning with a comeback.

On March 15 KST, the group released a 'coming very soon' teaser for their second single album, LOVE DIVE. The teaser image has the concept of a love letter. Since IVE has only released one song, there's not much talk about the group's universe and storyline.

Throughout their debut promotions, the six-member girl group gained massive attention with their talent and visuals. Social media, too, is abuzz with declaring IVE one of the strongest competitors for the Rookie of the Year Awards this year.

IVE all set to make first comeback in April with second single ‘LOVE DIVE’

With a growing roster of K-pop girl groups, IVE has become one of the top groups many believe will be hard to beat. The group won 13 music shows, is the fastest girl group to earn their first music show after debuting (seven days), the first fourth-generation song to win a triple crown on public music shows (Music Bank, Inkigayo, Music Core), and a whole lot more, after debuting on December 1 last year.

Yujin, Gaeul, Rei, Wooyoung, Liz, and Leeseo are now geared to mark their first-ever comeback with their second single, LOVE DIVE. The group posted a teaser photo resembling a love letter. The words ‘Dear Cupid’ are printed on top of the card while the date for the release is printed in bold, in big font below - April 5, 6 PM KST.

The comeback news surprised fans as no one expected the group to release a single just three months after its debut. The explosive debut with ELEVEN has set high expectations for the six-member girl group.

Meanwhile, ELEVEN’s music video crossed an impressive milestone of 100 million views a week ago on March 8. The album also surpassed 150k preorders in its first week of sales. Naturally, fans are gearing up to increase preorders and, in general, sales numbers.

지아 이 @fallintogaeul ive comeback soon and eleven is still charting....queen ive comeback soon and eleven is still charting....queen https://t.co/70cMjwpxJB

IVE took home its thirteenth win a month ago, competing against GOT the Beat’s Step Back and Choi Ye Na’s SMILEY. The girls had stopped actively promoting the song a while ago. The group’s agency, Starship Entertainment, released a statement on their behalf, saying,

“It’s an honor to receive such great results even when we’re not promoting. We want to thank our staff and our agency family for always working hard by our side so that IVE can get to where we are today. We will work hard in order to shine a light on the hard work of our members, our staff, and our fans DIVE.”

With a top-tier debut, which records will IVE break or create with LOVE DIVE in April remains to be seen.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar