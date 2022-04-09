10 best selling K-pop albums released in March 2022

March 2022 was a packed month as various K-pop groups, solos, and duos delighted their fans by releasing new music. K-pop idols are known to make frequent comebacks, possibly to keep fans engaged. They usually have two releases in a year.

If the group is either on hiatus or inactive, many members of the group might also release their own solo albums or singles. Apart from various popular groups, various solo artists also chose March as the perfect time to release new music.

The album sales of these K-pop acts are reported by South Korea's music chart system Hanteo. It not only calculates domestic sales but also albums bought internationally from South Korea.

10 K-pop albums with the best sales in March 2022

10) It’s ME, It’s WE

The seven-member boy band, TEMPEST released their debut mini album It's ME, It's WE on March 2, 2022 which sold 77.4 thousand copies in March alone. The album has five songs on it with the energetic and bright song 'Bad News' being the title track. The members were supposed to make their debut in February, however, they all caught Covid-19 and had to push back their debut date.

9) Play Game: Awake

K-pop girl group Weeekly released their first single album called Play Game: Awake on March 7, 2022. Their title track is 'Ven Pera', which is said to be a hip-hop song. The album sold 81.5 thousand copies in the month of March.

8) Liberty: In Our Cosmos

GAON Charts @gaoncharts



It's the group's third No.1 album on the chart. LIBERTY : IN OUR COSMOS by @CRAVITYstarship debuts at No.1 on the Album Chart.

Liberty: In Our Cosmos is the second part of CRAVITY's first full-length album. It was supposed to be released in February, but the members had to halt their activities as seven out of the nine members got Covid-19. Hence, it was released on March 22, 2022. The album sold over 115 thousand copies in March.

7) Love Pt. 1: First Love

bbnyl @bibidibadiboboo



Download Link

drive.google.com/folderview?id=…



Playlist Link

WEi 4th Mini Album "Love Pt.1 : First Love"

Wei's fourth mini album Love Pt. 1: First Love was released on March 16, 2022 and sold over 119 thousand copies in the same month. There are four versions of the physical album namely, 'Start of Love', 'Falling in Love', 'Love with RUi' and 'Meta'.

6) Voyager

MONSTA X's Kihyun released his debut solo album called Voyager on March 15, 2022. He received the highest first week sales of any male soloist in 2022 with 139 thousand copies sold in March.

5) Refuge

Moonbin and Sanha of ASTRO teamed up to release their second mini album as a duo called Refuge. Released on March 15, 2022, it sold over 142 thousand copies in the same month. The album had two versions: 'East' and 'West'.

4) I Never Die

(G)I-DLE's first full album I Never Die was released on March 14, 2022. This was their first album since Soojin left the group due to bullying allegations against her. The album did exceedingly well on the Korean charts, selling more than 192 thousand copies in the month of March. It also achieved perfect-all-kills with the title track 'Tomboy' on the Melon music chart.

3) The ReVe Festival 2022 – Feel My Rhythm

In third place is Red Velvet's album, The ReVe Festival 2022 – Feel My Rhythm, was released on March 21, 2022 and sold over 473 thousand copies in March. It was released as an homage to commemorate Bach, a legendary baroque music composer's, birthday.

2) ODDINARY

Stray Kids Streams ☻ @skz_streams "Muddy Water" and "Waiting For Us" has surpassed 5 MILLION streams on Spotify. All tracks from "ODDINARY" Album have now surpassed this mark!

Coming in second place is Stray Kids' sixth EP ODDINARY, a play on the words odd and ordinary. It was released on March 18, 2022 and sold over 954 thousand copies in half a month. The album was primarily produced by three members of the group who call themselves 3Racha.

1) Glitch Mode

NCT Charts @nctcharts_



#5. NCT DREAM - Glitch Mode (1.4M) Best Selling Albums in the 1st Week on Hanteo:

Glitch Mode by NCT DREAM is the best-selling K-pop album of March 2022. It was released on March 28, 2022 and sold over 1.22 million copies in just a few days. It was their second studio album and was met with roaring success, surpassing over two million pre-orders on the day of its release.

April seems to be packed with various K-pop releases as well. The months of March and April are any K-pop music fan's dreams come true. The much awaited comeback of BTS, however, is still up in the air, with no confirmed date yet.

