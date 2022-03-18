10 K-pop idols who are luxury brand ambassadors: BTS, BLACKPINK, and more

The K-pop music industry has recently come into prominence, especially because of stalwarts like BTS. Apart from the music scene, K-pop artists are also dominating the fashion and beauty industries.

Many idols are being taken on as brand ambassadors by luxury brands in an effort to reach a wider global market. South Korea is known for the importance it places on beauty and looks, with idols debuting new hairstyles and outfit concepts with every comeback.

Some idols have been seen wearing one particular luxury brand so often that the brand becomes synonymous with their names. BTS's V was known as "human Gucci" due to how often he sported Gucci clothing and accessories.

Hence, the partnership between K-pop idols and luxury brands seems almost like a match made in heaven, and in this article, we look at 10 such luxury brand ambassadors.

From BTS to BLACKPINK, here are 10 K-pop idols dominating the fashion scene

1) BTS for Louis Vuitton

K-pop superstar BTS has been wooed by many luxury brands. Chosun Biz has stated that every luxury brand expresses their interest in bagging BTS as brand ambassadors, but until 2021, BTS had chosen not to accept any sponsorship:

"BTS doesn’t accept fashion sponsorships but personally purchase the outfits that they want to wear that matches their concept. A fashion industry insider even claimed that brands can’t do anything but simply hope that BTS chooses to wear their clothes."

Louis Vuitton managed to do the unthinkable and brought in BTS as their house ambassadors in 2021. The creative vision and ideology of Virgil Abloh, Louis Vuitton's Men's Artistic Director, were on the same wavelength as BTS's, which might have been the primary reason the septet decided to sign with LV.

BTS was also part of the Louis Vuitton show in Seoul.

BTS_official @bts_bighit

this tweet to set a reminder to watch on July 7th at 7pm (KST).



#BTS #방탄소년단 #LVMenFW21 We are excited to be part of the upcoming #LouisVuitton show in Seoul!this tweet to set a reminder to watch on July 7th at 7pm (KST). We are excited to be part of the upcoming #LouisVuitton show in Seoul!💜 this tweet to set a reminder to watch on July 7th at 7pm (KST). #BTS #방탄소년단 #LVMenFW21 https://t.co/mZggkzaG0o

2) IU for Gucci

IU is one of the most well known and successful solo Korean artists. Her fanbase in South Korea is huge, and she usually tops the charts whenever she releases new music. So, it was hardly surprising that Korea's sweetheart was declared the brand ambassador for Gucci in 2020. She also took part in a recording of the audio-guided tour for Gucci's "No Space, Just A Place: Eterotopia" exhibition.

3) Lisa for Bvlgari and Celine

BLACKPINK's Lisa is the brand ambassador for both Celine and Bvlgari. The K-pop star recently also collaborated with M.A.C. Cosmetics. Her luxury brand journey started with Celine in 2019, and in 2021, she became the face of Celine Haute Parfumerie.

Lisa joined the Bvlgari family in 2020 when she was asked to be one of the representatives of Bvlgari's Magnifica campaign.

4) Jisoo for Dior

K-pop idol Jisoo of BLACKPINK became a Dior lady in 2021 when she was announced as their global ambassador. She also recently attended the Dior Spring/Summer 2022 Fashion Show in Paris decked out in full Dior clothing.

Dior @Dior Dior is pleased to announce that JISOO, the BLACKPINK singer, actress, and Dior global ambassador for fashion and beauty, will personally attend the #DiorSS22 show from Maria Grazia Chiuri on September 28. Join us on.dior.com/instagram-dior for her Paris show experience! Dior is pleased to announce that JISOO, the BLACKPINK singer, actress, and Dior global ambassador for fashion and beauty, will personally attend the #DiorSS22 show from Maria Grazia Chiuri on September 28. Join us on.dior.com/instagram-dior for her Paris show experience! https://t.co/qoaR4bAkms

The CEO of Dior, Pietro Beccari, even assured her that she would always find a home at Dior if she were to ever leave the music industry.

J 🤍 @JBPrettySvg "If yg fires her message me i'll take her"?? did i heard it right? did the CEO OF DIOR just said he was willing to take Jisoo if ever?!? "If yg fires her message me i'll take her"?? did i heard it right? did the CEO OF DIOR just said he was willing to take Jisoo if ever?!? 😮 https://t.co/2WitdhxU4B

5) Jennie for Chanel and Calvin Klein

BLACKPINK's Jennie became the house ambassador for Chanel in March 2021. The singer is often seen wearing Chanel clothing and her youthful vibe is a perfect fit for their brand. She is also lovingly known as Coco Jennie by members of the Chanel family.

The K-pop idol was recently also named the brand ambassador for Calvin Klein.

6) Rosé for Yves Saint Laurent and Tiffany & Co.

In 2020, BLACKPINK's Rosé was named as the global ambassador for Yves Saint Laurent - their first in 59 years. She also attended the 2021 Met Gala alongside Anthony Vaccarello, who designed the dress she had donned.

In 2021, the K-pop star also became the global ambassador for Tiffany & Co. for their Tiffany HardWear Digital Campaign.

7) Kai for Gucci

In 2019, EXO's Kai became the global ambassador for Gucci. He was part of their Aria campaign and recently also released a KAI x Gucci collection which was inspired by his love for teddy bears.

8) Hyuna for LOEWE

Hyuna is known for her bold and experimental fashion choices, always shocking everyone with how good she looks. The K-pop star has been able to effortlessly pull off any look and in 2021, she was announced as the global ambassador for LOEWE. She is part of the campaign for the new LOEWE Goya bag.

9) Jackson Wang for Fendi

Jackson Wang has been the China brand ambassador for Fendi since 2019. The same year, they released a capsule collection for Fendi x Jackson Wang project. In 2021, he was also appointed as Fendi's Men's Collection Spokesperson for Greater China for the Roman Luxury House.

10) Cha Eunwoo for Burberry

In 2021, Astro's Cha Eunwoo was appointed as the brand ambassador for Burberry. He is already well known as a singer, actor, and model, so it came as no surprise that he was approached by such a powerhouse of a luxury brand.

K-pop idols have well-established themselves in the fashion scene, with more and more groups being chosen to represent luxury brands as their global ambassadors. Even rookie groups such as Aespa and Enhypen have been named global ambassadors for Givenchy and AMI, respectively.

