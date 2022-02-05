GOT7 member Jackson Wang's cryptic posts leaves fans concerned

Recent cryptic tweets from GOT7 member Jackson Wang has left many fans concerned. In a bid to help out the idol in times of need, several fans of both the group and Wang reached out on social media, with “WE LOVE YOU JACKSON '' trending on Twitter worldwide.

The Chinese K-pop idol had revealed that he would be releasing at least two new albums this year. While his fans, who call themselves the Jackys, have been eagerly awaiting the new songs, several are concerned about the idol overworking himself, especially given his recent comments.

GOT7's Jackson Wang made cryptic posts on both Twitter and Instagram

On February 4, Jackson Wang tweeted a message that appeared to many a cause for concern.

Jackson Wang 王嘉爾 왕잭슨 @JacksonWang852 I just need to be better.

Better and better I just need to be better.Better and better

Given that the singer has been working on both GOT7 and solo projects almost simultaneously, the message appeared to hint at the idol pushing himself too much.

This is not the first time Wang has made similarly self-deprecatory statements recently. In a recent interview with 99.7 NOW, the singer made a similar statement, saying,

You know why? Because I’m not the best. I’m still working my a*s off to become the best, to become someone there, you know.

In the same interview, the idol had also admitted that he “pushes himself.” The talented star, who apart from being a singer is also a popular fashion designer, revealed that he does not believe that he is good enough yet.

I know I’m so far from the best or even like so far from anything. You know, I’m trying my best … I’m pushing myself. If I don’t die, then I can do it. …This is my mindset…

A few hours after his tweet, Jackson Wang also posted on his Instagram stories. Instead of his usual posts, this one was just a solid black image, with no message or caption.

Both the tweet and the Instagram story being posted in quick succession has his fans riled up. Many GOT7 and Jackson Wang fans reached out to the idol, sharing words of encouragement and love. Several also shared the impact the singer has had on their lives, and opened up about the love they have for him.

Cescil_jwang852 @CJwang852



It’s ok to continue to keep getting better and surpass your past achievement but it’s not to say you’re not better now



I love you @JacksonWang852 You’re already working hard and so far you never fail to disappoint us with all of your releasesIt’s ok to continue to keep getting better and surpass your past achievement but it’s not to say you’re not better nowI love you #JacksonWang for life @JacksonWang852 You’re already working hard and so far you never fail to disappoint us with all of your releases 🙌It’s ok to continue to keep getting better and surpass your past achievement but it’s not to say you’re not better now 😎I love you 💕 #JacksonWang for life 🚀

(semi ia 🏖💆🏻‍♀️) 𝘈𝘭𝘦 ଘ(੭*ˊᵕˋ)੭ ♡ 嘉嘉 @JW5201314_ @JacksonWang852 Dont know what you are going through right now...what is happening...just take a deep breath, take all the time you need and wait to re-energize yourself with all the love we are all sending your way right now...you can't see it...you can't touch it...but promise it's there... @JacksonWang852 Dont know what you are going through right now...what is happening...just take a deep breath, take all the time you need and wait to re-energize yourself with all the love we are all sending your way right now...you can't see it...you can't touch it...but promise it's there... https://t.co/XLAyhn9gJO

𝙬𝙖𝙣𝙜shdi王嘉爾👑 @shdiwang @JacksonWang852 What happened to Jackson?🙄r u ok? Pls dont worry we are always by your side even if we are far away u can talk to us and we will convey all our good feelings to you so that you feel better love u and with u forever @JacksonWang852 What happened to Jackson?🙄r u ok? Pls dont worry we are always by your side even if we are far away u can talk to us and we will convey all our good feelings to you so that you feel better love u and with u forever❤ https://t.co/pPrHCQurFQ

jjwang @Jeabbandas @JacksonWang852 I know you still have a lot of goals you want to achieve and that includes to be a better version of you but please don't your push yourself too much. We your fans are so proud of the person you've become. @JacksonWang852 I know you still have a lot of goals you want to achieve and that includes to be a better version of you but please don't your push yourself too much. We your fans are so proud of the person you've become.

Given Jackson Wang’s massive fan following, it did not take long before Twitter started overflowing with posts from concerned fans, reassuring the idol that he is not alone.

The fandom also started trending “WE LOVE YOU JACKSON” and “P’Jack” on the social media site, along with the hashtags “#JacksonWang” and “#TEAMWANG.”

Fans flooded Twitter with concerned messages for the idol (Image via Twitter)

While many fans are rightly concerned, a certain section also believes that Jackson Wang might be teasing fans with the lyrics of his upcoming songs, inspired by fellow GOT7 member Mark Tuan, who did something similar ahead of the release of his song Last Breath.

While we do not know what the cause of the idol’s apparent anguish is yet, he can rest assured that whatever the reason be, his fans are by his side, through thick and thin.

