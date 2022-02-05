GOT7 member Jackson Wang's cryptic posts leaves fans concerned

Recent cryptic tweets from GOT7 member Jackson Wang has left many fans concerned. In a bid to help out the idol in times of need, several fans of both the group and Wang reached out on social media, with “WE LOVE YOU JACKSON '' trending on Twitter worldwide.
The Chinese K-pop idol had revealed that he would be releasing at least two new albums this year. While his fans, who call themselves the Jackys, have been eagerly awaiting the new songs, several are concerned about the idol overworking himself, especially given his recent comments.
GOT7's Jackson Wang made cryptic posts on both Twitter and Instagram
On February 4, Jackson Wang tweeted a message that appeared to many a cause for concern.
Given that the singer has been working on both GOT7 and solo projects almost simultaneously, the message appeared to hint at the idol pushing himself too much.
This is not the first time Wang has made similarly self-deprecatory statements recently. In a recent interview with 99.7 NOW, the singer made a similar statement, saying,
You know why? Because I’m not the best. I’m still working my a*s off to become the best, to become someone there, you know.
In the same interview, the idol had also admitted that he “pushes himself.” The talented star, who apart from being a singer is also a popular fashion designer, revealed that he does not believe that he is good enough yet.
I know I’m so far from the best or even like so far from anything. You know, I’m trying my best … I’m pushing myself. If I don’t die, then I can do it. …This is my mindset…
A few hours after his tweet, Jackson Wang also posted on his Instagram stories. Instead of his usual posts, this one was just a solid black image, with no message or caption.
Both the tweet and the Instagram story being posted in quick succession has his fans riled up. Many GOT7 and Jackson Wang fans reached out to the idol, sharing words of encouragement and love. Several also shared the impact the singer has had on their lives, and opened up about the love they have for him.
Given Jackson Wang’s massive fan following, it did not take long before Twitter started overflowing with posts from concerned fans, reassuring the idol that he is not alone.
The fandom also started trending “WE LOVE YOU JACKSON” and “P’Jack” on the social media site, along with the hashtags “#JacksonWang” and “#TEAMWANG.”
While many fans are rightly concerned, a certain section also believes that Jackson Wang might be teasing fans with the lyrics of his upcoming songs, inspired by fellow GOT7 member Mark Tuan, who did something similar ahead of the release of his song Last Breath.
While we do not know what the cause of the idol’s apparent anguish is yet, he can rest assured that whatever the reason be, his fans are by his side, through thick and thin.
