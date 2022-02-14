CRAVITY halts all activities after seven members test positive for COVID-19

COVID-19 cases are on the rise in South Korea as seven members of the boy group CRAVITY are the latest to test positive for the virus.

The nine-member group, which is under Starship Entertainment, made their debut in April 2020, with the song Break all the Rules. CRAVITY consists of Serim, Allen, Jungmo, Woobin, Wonjin, Minhee, Hyeongjun, Taeyoung, and Seongmin, out of which seven have tested positive for COVID-19.

On February 12, the agency Starship Entertainment, issued an official statement announcing the diagnosis and the changes in the K-pop group’s schedule. They said,

We are informing you about Serim, Allen, Jungmo, Minhee, Hyeongjun, Taeyoung, and Seongmin testing positive for COVID-19 and [the group’s] future schedule.

On the evening of February 11 (Friday), Taeyoung showed symptoms of a fever, so all the members tested themselves using self-test kits. [The results of] Hyeongjun’s self-test kit came out positive, so all the members immediately visited the hospital for PCR testing. As a result, Serim, Allen, Jungmo, Minhee, Hyeongjun, Taeyoung, and Seongmin were diagnosed with COVID-19.

Incidentally, the seven members tested positive for COVID-19 despite having received both doses of vaccination.

All CRAVITY members received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, and they have been participating in their schedules after testing themselves with self-test kits and checking their negative results.

Currently, the members don’t have any symptoms other than fever and sore throat, and they are waiting for directions from the disease control authorities following their PCR test results.

The members who have tested positive are being quarantined at home for treatment and rest, while Woobin and Wonjin, who tested negative, are in self-quarantine.

Starship Entertainment revealed that the group will be pausing the scheduled promotional activities for their upcoming album, including interviews and photoshoots. The album's release, has been postponed as well and will not take place on February 22.

CRAVITY will immediately halt their scheduled activities and focus on treatment. In consideration of the artists’ health and self-quarantine period, we would like to inform you that the release of the promotional content of CRAVITY’s album “LIBERTY : IN OUR COSMOS,” which is Part 2 [of their first album], and the album release on February 22 have been postponed. We will give you an update about the comeback schedule later.

Following the news, several fans took to social media to wish the members a speedy recovery.

Meanwhile, on January 26, 2022, the group announced that they would return with part 2 of their first studio album Liberty: In Our Cosmos on February 22. However, given the circumstances, the schedule has undergone changes.

The group's name is a combination of the words "Creativity" and "Gravity", and stands for "Center of Gravity".

