Half of DRIPPIN members test positive for COVID-19 amid an outbreak in South Korea

Half of DRIPPIN's members, including Lee Hyeop, Cha Junho, Yun-seong, and Joo Chang-uk, have tested positive for COVID-19.

Woollim Entertainment confirmed on January 31 that Lee Hyeop and Cha Junho of the group have tested positive for COVID-19.

Yun-seong and Chang-uk both tested positive for Covid-19 on February 1, despite both having tested negative the day before. They also had moderate symptoms such as a sore throat, so they opted to repeat the PCR test.

Each member, including those who are negative, is maintaining their self-quarantine and following the authorities' directives. Junho and Hyeop, who tested positive for the first time, had no further symptoms.

The group's agency stated:

"The two members tested negative in PCR tests that were conducted on Monday, but after being tested again Tuesday, the results were positive."

Dongyun, Minseo, and Alex, the other three members, tested negative but are still in quarantine. They will also be treated with PCR tests for the duration of the incubation period. With four members infected with Covid-19, the agency is following all measures to protect the virus from spreading.

DRIPPIN members tested positive for COVID-19

DRIPPIN is a South Korean boy group formed by Woollim Entertainment in 2020. The group made its debut on October 28, 2020, with EP "Boyager." Drippin is a seven-member group and their most recent EP, titled "Villain," dropped on January 17.

Regarding the group’s current situation, here are the statements by group’s label.

Hwang Yunseong Philippines🇵🇭 @DRP_YunseongPH



DRIPPIN's Hwang Yunseong and Joo Changuk have been confirmed to be positive for COVID-19. Previously, members Hyeop and Junho were tested positive as well.



Get well soon and take a proper rest



#DRIPPIN #드리핀 [INFO] 220201 @DRIPPIN VLIVE UPDATEDRIPPIN's Hwang Yunseong and Joo Changuk have been confirmed to be positive for COVID-19. Previously, members Hyeop and Junho were tested positive as well.Get well soon and take a proper rest @weareDRIPPIN ! 🥺 [INFO] 220201 @DRIPPIN VLIVE UPDATE DRIPPIN's Hwang Yunseong and Joo Changuk have been confirmed to be positive for COVID-19. Previously, members Hyeop and Junho were tested positive as well.Get well soon and take a proper rest @weareDRIPPIN! 🥺🙏 #DRIPPIN #드리핀 https://t.co/YFiie1y0NX

In the previous two weeks, the number of Covid-19 cases in the K-pop industry has risen to over 41, as more idols have become ill as a result of the new Omicron outbreak. In the previous ten days, approximately 30 idols have tested positive, and the number is constantly growing. BTS' Jimin was the most recent K-pop idol to contract the virus, and he also had to endure appendicitis surgery at the same time.

On January 19, EPEX members A-min, Wish, and Jeff, as well as SUPER JUNIOR's Eunhyuk, were the first Covid-19 cases in the K-pop industry. Following that, the number of cases has been constantly rising.

Afterward, members of THE BOYZ and KEPLER tested positive on January 27. Eric, Younghoon, and Hyunjae of THE BOYZ also tested positive, followed by Chaehyun and Youngeun of KEPLER. Hyunsuk, Junkyu, Mashiho, and Chanwoo of TREASURE all tested positive hours later.

In IKON, five out of the six members tested positive for COVID-19. Former IZ*ONE leader Eunbi and WEEEKLY's Jaehee both tested positive that same day.

Following that, KEPLER's Chaehyun was found to be positive, but her co-MC on 'The Show,' CRAVITY's Minhee, was found to be negative, but he is adhering to the social distance restrictions until the incubation time is finished. DRIPPIN, too, tested negative after coming into close contact with Eunbi at the time.

Meanwhile, fans have criticized reporters who urged RED VELVET to remove their masks on the red carpet of the Gaon Chart Music Awards, while fans also criticized SF9's Hwiyoung and Chani for celebrating the latter's birthday at a restaurant beyond curfew hours.

DRIPPIN @DRIPPIN ]

잠시 후 PM 10:00 KBS Cool FM '

이 출연합니다.

연휴의 시작은 따뜻한 이불 속에 누워서

드리핀과 함께 해요



*해당 방송은 25일(화) 사전 녹음되었습니다.



#DRIPPIN #Villain #드리밍 여러분!잠시 후 PM 10:00 KBS Cool FM ' #키스더라디오 #드리핀 이 출연합니다.연휴의 시작은 따뜻한 이불 속에 누워서드리핀과 함께 해요*해당 방송은 25일(화) 사전 녹음되었습니다. [💡] #드리밍 여러분!잠시 후 PM 10:00 KBS Cool FM '#키스더라디오' #드리핀 이 출연합니다.연휴의 시작은 따뜻한 이불 속에 누워서드리핀과 함께 해요😊*해당 방송은 25일(화) 사전 녹음되었습니다.#DRIPPIN #Villain https://t.co/LvxQmBagmw

The DRIPPIN's agency has yet to confirm the group's next schedule. Fans have also expressed their wish for members of the group to recover quickly.

DRIPPIN Promotions @Drippin_promote ] DRIPPIN ANNOUNCEMENT



As of today, 4 of 7 DRIPPIN members already tested positive for Covid-19. Let us give them encouraging words by using the tags below and pray for their fast recovery and safety. 🥺



#GetWellSoonDRIPPIN

#DRIPPIN @DRIPPIN @weareDRIPPIN ] DRIPPIN ANNOUNCEMENTAs of today, 4 of 7 DRIPPIN members already tested positive for Covid-19. Let us give them encouraging words by using the tags below and pray for their fast recovery and safety. 🥺 [📢] DRIPPIN ANNOUNCEMENTAs of today, 4 of 7 DRIPPIN members already tested positive for Covid-19. Let us give them encouraging words by using the tags below and pray for their fast recovery and safety. 🥺🙏#GetWellSoonDRIPPIN#DRIPPIN @DRIPPIN @weareDRIPPIN https://t.co/O2lEfYN7Ku

Also Read Article Continues below

The different labels are taking precautions for their artists. Until the idols recover, their schedules are on hold, and fans are praying for their speedy recovery. For now, DRIPPIN’s agency confirmed the group members' situation and said that they would follow all guidelines for the artists to recover soon.

Edited by R. Elahi