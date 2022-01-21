Super Junior's Eunhyuk tests positive for COVID-19

The COVID-19 onslaught continues, and the latest to fall victim is Super Junior’s Eunhyuk, much to the dismay of fans.

The Super Junior rapper had recently appeared on SBS’s Running Man, before his COVID-19 diagnosis. Given the results, the rest of the show's cast will now be undergoing PCR tests.

According to reports, Running Man regulars Yoo Jae-suk and HaHa were shooting for another show, MBC’s How Do You Play?, when they heard about the idol's diagnosis. The two immediately got tested at a nearby center. Staff members and other cast of How Do You Play? resumed the shoot only after they tested negative using self-testing kits.

Super Junior member Eunhyuk's agency announced the news

On January 20, the rapper’s agency, Label SJ announced Eunhyuk’s COVID diagnosis. The rapper had reportedly taken a rapid antigen test for precautionary reasons. After testing positive, the idol underwent a follow-up PCR.

Label SJ soon released an official statement announcing that he had tested positive in the PCR test as well, and was officially diagnosed with COVID-19.

The full statement reads:

"Hello, this is Label SJ.

"On the morning of January 20, Super Junior’s Eunhyuk seemed to have tested positive during a precautionary rapid antigen detection test for COVID-19. He went to the hospital to get a follow-up PCR test and was told this evening that he was confirmed to have tested positive."

Incidentally, the rapper had already taken three vaccines for COVID-19, so the effects of the virus are currently relatively low. Label SJ also assured fans that he had not interacted with any other Super Junior members.

Label SJ's statement added:

"He completed his third dose of his COVID-19 vaccine in December, so he currently only has very minor symptoms. All of his scheduled activities have been put on pause, and he is resting safely while following the directions of the disease control authorities.

"We have confirmed that Eunhyuk had no recent close contact with any of the other Super Junior members. Just in case, however, all of the members and their related staff are being tested.

"Putting our artists’ health and safety as our top priority, the agency will do our best to support Eunhyuk’s speedy recovery. We will also faithfully follow the directives and requests of the disease control authorities."

Following the news, several fans took to social media sites to wish the singer a speedy recovery.

Meanwhile, fellow band member Choi Siwon had also tested positive for COVID-19 recently.

