Super Junior and SMCU's KWANGYA: A hilarious, love-hate saga

KWANGYA is a fantasy world introduced via the newest SM Entertainment group, aespa, but the oldest group, Super Junior, wants no part in it. The concept of SMCU (SM Culture Universe) started with EXO and aespa, but the company soon started adding other SM artists in the mythical world too.

In multiple instances, Super Junior members have expressed their surprise at finding that they’re now a part of a bigger universe - something that never existed during their debut in 2005, and even years after it.

SM Entertainment adds all artists in KWANGYA, but Super Junior and ELFs want nothing to do with it

SMTOWN @SMTOWNGLOBAL



SMCU universe media content that show SM artists on board of the ‘SMCU EXPRESS’!



2022

#SMTOWN #SMCU #KWANGYA ‘SMTOWN EXPERIENCE : PLAY @ KWANGYA’ to open on 12/30 at the Seongsu headquarters!SMCU universe media content that show SM artists on board of the ‘SMCU EXPRESS’! #SMTOWN 2022 #SMCU _EXPRESS ‘SMTOWN EXPERIENCE : PLAY @ KWANGYA’ to open on 12/30 at the Seongsu headquarters!SMCU universe media content that show SM artists on board of the ‘SMCU EXPRESS’!#SMTOWN2022 #SMCU_EXPRESS #SMTOWN #SMCU #KWANGYA https://t.co/xJJEwf8r3z

SM Entertainment gave all groups and major soloists under their labels a representation in SMCU’s KWANGYA - a mythical land meaning “wilderness” in Korean. The concept was teased through SuperM and NCT U’s lyrics in 2020 when they discreetly used words like “kwangya” and “kosmos.”

Through aespa’s unique debut with their AI avatars called “aes” and title track Black Mamba, the SMCU concept’s gate was opened wide.

As each group is given a particular power, Super Junior’s powers are that they can travel freely in space without any limitations, “transcending nationality and boundaries.”

gin 🐥 magical 🎄 @soft4leeteuk super junior who can travel to outer space with no passport or possession 😳😳 super junior who can travel to outer space with no passport or possession 😳😳 https://t.co/aHuxNKup5X

Creating concept stories and universes for artists’ music is a recent phenomenon in K-pop, and Super Junior members proved they’re not made for the complex world-building. At a radio show, when hosts talked about the SM Worldview, which is another name for the SMCU, Super Junior’s Eunhyuk remarked that he has only heard about it, but doesn’t understand it yet.

Eunhyuk tried explaining the Worldview by saying,

“It’s the place where all SM artists originated.”

But upon further questions, he revealed that he knows nothing about it. Meanwhile, fellow member Donghae was with him on the show and thought the world-building concept was only for younger artists. He confidently shared that they’re not in it. Eunhyuk then revealed that they are very much a part of it but don’t understand how it works.

On the other hand, during his solo Vlive for the song Coffee, Kyuhyun was asked about the music universe of Super Junior:

“Do we have a music universe? I know about EXO and aespa, I know they have a music video. They have fire, and water… I don’t know. I have no idea.”

sera 🦁 @denebella Back to the story, Aespa members and their avatars are separated in KWANGYA (the wilderness, infinite place). They have to find their way to KOSMO, a new destination to find ae-aespa. Back to the story, Aespa members and their avatars are separated in KWANGYA (the wilderness, infinite place). They have to find their way to KOSMO, a new destination to find ae-aespa. https://t.co/X4ZZwMOdV7

A staff member might have shown a glimpse of Super Junior’s role in the SMCU as he read aloud in the Vlive, and couldn’t help but let out a laugh, reiterating his stance:

“I’ve never heard about it before. I have no idea about it, and I don’t even want to know about it, everyone.”

Reactions of the Super Junior members are similar to many ELFs (group’s fandom) and other SM artist fans. They believe the company is being a bit too ambitious, trying to force-fit pre-SMCU artists into the timeline by giving them vague characters and roles.

Even for recent SMCU promotions, Super Junior’s leader Leeteuk’s short video of getting an SMCU Express pass drew hilarious reactions too.

díαz🚬Lost 2M @leefish_7

SUPER JUNIOR TVXQ MAGICAL



#SuperJunior_Magical

#Kyuhyun_OrdinaryDay @SJofficial



Being dramatic for getting pass to kwangya to burn it🤣SUPER JUNIOR TVXQ MAGICAL Being dramatic for getting pass to kwangya to burn it🤣SUPER JUNIOR TVXQ MAGICAL #SuperJunior_Magical#Kyuhyun_OrdinaryDay @SJofficialhttps://t.co/2WyUWKkLf3

mint @unresolvedmint suju never arrives in kwangya because suju the everlasting money maker gotta take care of sm, or else sm will collapse, and so will kwangya. i rest my case. thank you super junior. suju never arrives in kwangya because suju the everlasting money maker gotta take care of sm, or else sm will collapse, and so will kwangya. i rest my case. thank you super junior.

gin 🐥 magical 🎄 @soft4leeteuk kyuhyun looking excited while leeteuk was nodding and pretending to understand a thing, congratulations to super junior for acting like they give a fuck on going to kwangya



kyuhyun looking excited while leeteuk was nodding and pretending to understand a thing, congratulations to super junior for acting like they give a fuck on going to kwangya https://t.co/8kZP7JtfER

Super Junior's Yesung Twitter Update (Image via Twitter)

SMTOWN @SMTOWNGLOBAL

'SMTOWN LIVE 2022'

SMCU EXPRESS @ KWANGYA



➫ 2022.01.01 1PM KST



🎥Live on YouTube / Beyond LIVE / U+IDOLLIVE / TikTok / Twitter / Instagram / Facebook / Twitch

💗Tune in live on all SMTOWN social media accounts!



#SMTOWN_LIVE #SMCU_EXPRESS

#SMTOWN2022 💗Free Online Concert💗'SMTOWN LIVE 2022'SMCU EXPRESS @ KWANGYA➫ 2022.01.01 1PM KST🎥Live on YouTube / Beyond LIVE / U+IDOLLIVE / TikTok / Twitter / Instagram / Facebook / Twitch💗Tune in live on all SMTOWN social media accounts! 💗Free Online Concert💗'SMTOWN LIVE 2022'SMCU EXPRESS @ KWANGYA ➫ 2022.01.01 1PM KST🎥Live on YouTube / Beyond LIVE / U+IDOLLIVE / TikTok / Twitter / Instagram / Facebook / Twitch💗Tune in live on all SMTOWN social media accounts!#SMTOWN_LIVE #SMCU_EXPRESS#SMTOWN2022 https://t.co/hlvbEpjrzC

Also Read Article Continues below

Meanwhile, the company will be hosting a free LIVE concert with all SMCU artists on January 1, 1:00 PM KST.

Edited by R. Elahi