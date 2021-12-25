After Suga, BTS' RM and Jin test positive for COVID-19

A day after Suga tested positive for COVID-19, two more BTS members fell victim to the virus- the leader RM aka Namjoon and Jin.

Several members of BTS, including RM and Suga, were employing their break from work to take a tour of the USA, following which they returned to South Korea on varying dates. While RM and Suga returned to the country on December 17 and December 23, respectively, Jin has been in South Korea since December 6.

All members of BTS are fully vaccinated.

On December 25, Big Hit Music released a statement announcing that RM and Jin have been tested positive for COVID-19, only a day after they had reported BTS’ Suga testing positive.

According to the statement, RM had undergone a PCR test right after returning from the USA on December 17 and had tested negative. Despite that, the BTS frontliner had entered into self-quarantine, as per COVID-19 guidelines. Unfortunately, the PCR test before RM’s quarantine release declared him positive. Kim Namjoon, however, is not exhibiting any symptoms.

The Super Tuna singer Jin had already finished his required self-quarantining after returning from the USA. He took a PCR test on feeling flu-like symptoms on December 25, following which the BTS member turned out positive.

The full Big HIt statement says,

"Hello. This is BIGHIT MUSIC. BTS members RM and Jin were diagnosed with COVID-19 on the evening of Saturday, December 25.

After returning on Friday the 17th from the United States following his personal schedule as part of his official vacation period, RM immediately underwent PCR testing, was found negative and entered into self-quarantine in his home as mandated by COVID-19 control procedures. However, he underwent PCR testing today before his scheduled release from quarantine and was found to be positive for COVID-19; he is currently exhibiting no particular symptoms.

Jin returned to Korea on Monday, December 6 and underwent PCR testing immediately after his return and again before his release from self-quarantine, and was found negative on both occasions. However, feeling flu-like symptoms this afternoon he underwent PCR testing and was found positive for COVID-19 late this evening. He is exhibiting mild symptoms including light fever, and is undergoing self-treatment at home.

RM and Jin both completed their second round of COVID-19 vaccinations in late August, and are currently undergoing self-treatment at home as per health authority guidelines. Neither member had any contact with other members after their return to Korea.

Our company will continue to provide support for the rapid recovery of RM and Jin, placing our highest priority on the health and safety of our artists. We will continue to cooperate fully with the requests and guidelines of healthcare authorities. Thank you."

Many heartbroken fans wished the three the best of luck.

Anna @_nviia <///3 I hope a speedy recovery for you my loves (Yoongi, Nam, Jin) I wish only good things for @bts_twt. i love u so much 🥺 <///3 I hope a speedy recovery for you my loves (Yoongi, Nam, Jin) I wish only good things for @bts_twt. i love u so much 🥺

dehs-tuh-nee⁷ needs a break from the break @SimpleeTrill Dang I just read the announcement. I hope Namjoon remains symptom free and Jin gets better soon Dang I just read the announcement. I hope Namjoon remains symptom free and Jin gets better soon

dough of bts 🎄 @vhsyoogi oh noo joon and jin too :( oh noo joon and jin too :(

☀️🌻|Grett⁷| 🕷️🤘🏻| @GretellKim



#GetWellSoonRM

#GetWellSoonJin

#GetWellSoonSuga GET WELL SOON NAMJOON, JIN AND YOONGI, I am here guys and I will always be here to remind you how strong you are, you can fight the covid 💜 GET WELL SOON NAMJOON, JIN AND YOONGI, I am here guys and I will always be here to remind you how strong you are, you can fight the covid 💜#GetWellSoonRM #GetWellSoonJin#GetWellSoonSuga

K_L @KL78957743

And winter photo for you from 🇪🇪 to cheer you up

We love you💜💜💜💜



#GetwellsoonSUGA

#getwellsoonjin

#getwellsoonRM

#GetWellSoonRMJINSUGA

#BTSARMY

#bts

@BTS_twt

@bts_bighit RM💜, Jin💜 and Suga💜 get well as soon as possible, health is the most important💜And winter photo for you from 🇪🇪 to cheer you upWe love you💜💜💜💜 RM💜, Jin💜 and Suga💜 get well as soon as possible, health is the most important💜And winter photo for you from 🇪🇪 to cheer you upWe love you💜💜💜💜#GetwellsoonSUGA #getwellsoonjin #getwellsoonRM#GetWellSoonRMJINSUGA #BTSARMY #bts@BTS_twt@bts_bighit https://t.co/VQoBkkL5zI

Meanwhile, BTS is expected to return to the USA for the Grammys, where they have been nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group. However, the latest round of COVID-19 results has left fans concerned.

