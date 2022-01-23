DRIPPIN's latest music video Villain exceeds five million views on YouTube

Global rookie K-pop boy group DRIPPIN is back with a dark, fatal theme as anti-heroes. The K-pop group's hit record Villain surpassed five million views on YouTube just six days after their track was released.

The South Korean boy group was formed by Woollim Entertainment in 2020. The group made their first debut on October 28, 2020, with the extended playlist Boyager. The group consists of seven members Lee Hyeop, Hwang Yun-seong, Kim Dong-yun, Kim Min-seo, Cha Jun-ho and Alex.

DRIPPIN's powerful and fierce hit track Villain

The septet dropped their title track Villain’s music video on January 17, 2022. The music video surpassed 5 million views on YouTube in just six days of its release.

The hit track has been well received among K-pop enthusiasts with its dark, unique concept and intense choreography. The music video shows the boys stomping their feet in a fire and smoke-filled setting while wearing black leather costumes to top off the villainous vibe.

The group’s global fans are excited at how the narrative of the boys as antagonists with different super powers will unfold. Their fearless ambition shows the world their endless growth and style of music and performance.

드리핀 포룸 @DRIPPINforum

This evening is saved. Gonna lock myself in my room and have myself a party!🥰

#Drippin #Villain I am sooo excited now!This evening is saved. Gonna lock myself in my room and have myself a party!🥰 I am sooo excited now! This evening is saved. Gonna lock myself in my room and have myself a party!🥰😎😆#Drippin #Villain https://t.co/JApXvymcuv

H.Sh @HSh87872525 I love it so much Sooo cool

You worked very hard, thank you🥺

I love you all

#VILLAN_IS_OUT_NOW

@weareDRIPPIN @DRIPPIN OMGI love it so muchSooo coolYou worked very hard, thank you🥺I love you all @DRIPPIN OMG😍😍🔥I love it so much😭❤️Sooo coolYou worked very hard, thank you🥺💜I love you all❤️#VILLAN_IS_OUT_NOW@weareDRIPPIN

... @ratnayeol

the MV is sooo good... OMG...

woollim, thanks...

this is 2022 that you need to wake up since before...

VILLAIN @DRIPPIN OMG...the MV is sooo good... OMG...woollim, thanks...this is 2022 that you need to wake up since before... #드리핀 VILLAIN #DRIPPIN GO ^^ @DRIPPIN OMG...the MV is sooo good... OMG...woollim, thanks...this is 2022 that you need to wake up since before...#드리핀 VILLAIN #DRIPPIN GO ^^

Villain is a groovy song with hard hitting bass lines and minimal beats. The song showcases a strong desire to reach a goal as the boys transform into dark and mysterious heroes in their very own sci-fi universe.

Concept behind the DRIPPIN's mini album Villain

The septet is known for its refreshing and youthful charm, but their new album villain shows the group’s sudden transformation. The album showcases the member’s intense charisma.

The song and the album represent the eagerness of moving towards their goal without any fear. The lyrics of the track explain how a conflicting situation can awaken one’s true abilities and bring them out to the world.

Also Read Article Continues below

According to reports, DRIPPIN stated that they wanted to go for a new look that would leave a significant mark in the industry. This decision came with the desire to become artists who can handle different genres. Furthermore, they wished to portray themselves as anti-heroes because these characters tend to be more ambitious.

Edited by Danyal Arabi