Mnet's rookie girl group Kep1er enter Spotify and Billboard charts within two weeks of debut

Kep1er continues to prove their sensational talent time and again. The rookie group's hit track WA DA DA entered Spotify’s Global Top 200 chart on January 17, 2022. The song also made it to Billboard's World Digital Songs Sales chart, Billboard Global Excluding U.S. chart, and Hot Trending Songs on January 18.

The rookie girl group has been creating a buzz on the internet since its debut on January 3. The girls recently released their first mini-album, FIRST IMPACT, with WA DA DA as the title song.

Kep1er's rising international success

Within two weeks of its release, the group's hit record WA DA DA entered Spotify's Global Top 200, ranking 162. The nonet consists of members: Kim Chae-hyun, Huening Bahiyyih, Choi Yu-jin, Kim Da-yeon, Seo Young-eun, Kang Ye-seo, Hikaru, Xiaoting, and Mashiro.

Fans have been in awe of their outstanding performances and vocals. They took to Twitter to congratulate the "monster rookie group" and look forward to new wins and success.

Their EP also set the record for the highest-selling album of a rookie girl group, with 200,000 copies sold in the first week. The song is also garnering attention among the MZ generation with the 'WA DA DA dance challenge' on YouTube.

Kep1er is proving they are worth being termed "monster rookie"

On January 14, Kp1er performed their hit track WA DA DA on a TV series Music Bank which aired on KBS2. The song stood in first place alongside IU's Winter Sleep. They won by 3,678 points over IU's 3,570 points.

The achievement marked their second win on a TV show with WA DA DA. Previously, the girls won first place on Mnet's M Countdown.

Recently, the group idol Daeyon was praised by netizens for her outstanding live vocals on KBS’ Kiss The Radio. She is currently the most recognized member in the rookie group.

