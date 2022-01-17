Netizens praise Kep1er’s Dayeon for top-notch live vocals and exceptional talent

Kep1er’s superstar Daeyon is being applauded by netizens around the world for her superb live vocals, with some fans even comparing her exceptional talent to that of BLACKPINK’s Jennie.

The K-pop rookie girl group has been receiving a lot of attention since their first song debut WA DA DA on January 3, 2022. The talented nonet was selected from Mnet's survival show Girls Planet 999. Chosen through fan votes, the group’s skills are continuously monitored.

Kep1er member Daeyon's supersonic talent

The female idol Kim Daeyon has been in the public eye for quite some time, thanks to her mesmerizing vocals. She is currently one of the most recognised members of the new group.

With her incredible talent, Daeyon has proved to be a top-notch rapper and singer and the group's fans consider her as the group’s ace. Recently on KBS’ Kiss The Radio, the idol showed off her stellar skills by performing her verse of the popular song.

She performed her verse without the usual autotune and was immediately complimented for her splendid rapping skills. The hosts even stated that she sounded identical to the song’s original recording (exact time is 34:40 in the video).

After her short performance, her group members cheered her performance on, praising her rapping skills. Later, fans commented on the video saying, “DAEYON IS SO GOOD”, “Daeyon ate her verse”, and more. Fans compared her enthusiasm and talent to BLACKPINK’s Jennie, who is rather famous for masterful live vocals.

The rookie K-pop girl group's rise to stardom

The K-pop group has won several hearts with their iconic performances. On January 14, 2022, the girls performed their debut song WA DA DA on the TV series Music Bank which aired on KBS2. The song stood in first place alongside IU's Winter Sleep with the group winning 3,678 points over IU's 3,570 points.

This achievement marked their second win on a TV show with WA DA DA. Previously, the girls won first place on Mnet's M Countdown.

The vibrant music video of WA DA DA promises everything fans can expect from the K-pop genre. While stomping to the beat, the girls jump through energetic scenes wearing pink and black costumes.

On MelOn, the largest streaming platform in South Korea, WA DA DA has already surpassed one million streams. Their music video is close to reaching 35 million views on YouTube and is also trending at number 5 in the music category.

Edited by Atul S