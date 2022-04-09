BTS scores 7 nominations for 2022 Billboard Music Awards, setting a new personal record

The BTS members are no strangers to the acclaimed Billboard Music Awards, having been the first K-pop act to snag a nomination and win it at the event. For this year’s award ceremony, the world-famous boy group created ripples on the internet by grabbing a total of seven nominations, besting their previous record of four nominations from 2021.

The K-pop global phenomenon has been nominated for Top Duo/Group, Top Song Sales Artist, Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Artist, Top Selling Song (X2), Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Song, and Top Rock Song. The nominations showcase the group's exemplary talent and add to its ever-rising popularity and fame.

BTS nominated for two new Billboard award cateogories

On April 8, 2022, the BBMAs (Billboard Music Awards) released the official list of nominees for the upcoming music award ceremony, and K-pop boy group BTS snagged seven impressive nominations.

The Billboard Music Awards have celebrated and honored music’s greatest achievements for over 30 years. The finalists are determined by their performances on various Billboard charts. Since 1940, the Billboard charts have been the most accurate for ranking the popularity of artists, songs and albums.

Back in 2021, the group set a personal record for the most nominations received for the Billboard Music Awards ceremony. The septet grabbed four nominations in various music categories and eventually came out victorious by winning all four awards.

This year, the K-pop group has yet again set a new personal best by being nominated for seven categories, inclusive of two new music categories created by the Billboard Music Awards.

The nominations are also the most that any group or duo has ever received before. For the fourth consecutive year, the septet has been nominated for the Top Duo/Group award, which they also won back in 2019 and 2021.

The group is also once again in the running for Top Song Sales Artist and Top Selling Song, both for their summer hitmaker Butter, and Permission to Dance. The septet snagged the award for both the categories in 2021.

The seven-member K-pop group has also been nominated for two new categories introduced by the Billboard Music Awards: Top Billboard Global Artist (Excluding U.S.), and Top Billboard Global Song (Excluding U.S.) with the hit track Butter.

BTS's final and seventh nomination for this year’s BBMAs is for the Top Rock Song award with the song My Universe, which is a collaboration with the legendary British rock band Coldplay.

The BBMAs will be broadcast live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on May 15 at 8:00 pm EST / 5:00 pm PT on NBC. It will also be streamed live on Peacock. The award ceremony, which will be produced by MRC Live & Alternative with executive producer Robert Deaton, has yet to announce the host.

