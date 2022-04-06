BTS' Jungkook named as the 'Best-Dressed Celebrity' along with Doja Cat and Dua Lipa at the 2022 Grammys by Vogue

Global K-pop phenomenon BTS hit the 2022 Grammys red carpet and looked dapper in their sleek, earthy-toned suits. Attending music’s biggest night, the K-pop boy group stunned everyone with their chic outfits. Styled in white, brown, blue and beige-colored apparel, the members made heads turn as they owned their red carpet look.

The 64th Grammy Awards was a big night for the group as it performed its summer hit single Butter with a never-seen-before breakdance routine. The group’s fabulous red carpet look was included in Vogue magazine’s article of "Best-Dressed at the 2022 Grammys," and Jungkook was mentioned in the list as the "Best-Dressed Celebrity".

Vogue crowns BTS as the "Best-Dressed for the night" at the 2022 Grammys

K-pop sensation BTS has made a significant mark in the music industry when it comes to style, music, and unique concepts. The group made the crowd go wild with their brilliant performance, which took on the concept of a James Bond and Mission Impossible theme with the members dressed in spy suits.

Before hitting the main stage, the members amazed reporters and fashion magazines with their debonair outfits. The group chose to focus on a subdued color palette for the evening, with different suit styles complementing each member's personality.

In a recent article published by Vogue Magazine titled “The Vogue team’s best-dressed from the 2022 Grammys”, the fashion and beauty magazine ranked the K-pop boy group #8 as the “Best-Dressed” for music’s biggest night.

In the official list, the magazine spoke about the septet's classic Louis Vuitton ensemble, which was exclusively made for the group with unique accessories, tailoring and colors. The magazine also mentioned Jungkook and praised him for his gorgeous Yale blue-colored outfit.

Vogue magazine's feature editor, Hannah-Rose Yee, described the group's style with the following description:

“One thing I can always be guaranteed upon is my love of matchy-matchy dressing, which is why my Best Dressed of the night has to be BTS in those perfectly co-ordinated, very dapper suits by Louis Vuitton, all slightly unique in their cut, color, tailoring and accessories.

She picked Jungkook as the best-styled celebrity in the group and stated:

If I had to pick just one of the crew it's Jungkook with his cropped jacket and his pleated trousers, all in that gorgeous shade of Yale blue. Obsessed.”

Meanwhile, the K-pop boy group's performance of Butter was recently added to Rolling Stone's list of the ‘25 Greatest Grammy Performances of All Time.'

Arguably music's biggest magazine, Rolling Stone ranked BTS’ 2022 Grammy performance #13 and placed them amongst the biggest stars in the music industry, including Lady Gaga, Michael Jackson, Adele, Bruce Springsteen, and more who have delivered outstanding performances since 1975.

Edited by Danyal Arabi