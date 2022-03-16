BLACKPINK’s Jisoo reveals that she is proud of herself in the latest April issue of Vogue

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo is one of the most-popular K-pop idols globally and has been busy making her mark in the fashion world. The singer was recently featured on the cover of Vogue Korea’s 2022 April issue. Flaunting her gorgeous visuals in various chic outfits, the musician also revealed that she is extremely proud of herself and the work she’s committed towards.

Despite being on an extended hiatus, the members of BLACKPINK continue to do their best to keep fans updated and entertained about various collaborations and projects. Jisoo also recently created ripples with pictures of her Paris Fashion Week outfit for this year's Dior runway collection.

BLACKPINK's Jisoo models in Dior outfits for Vogue Korea and shares personal thoughts about herself

BLACKPINK's Jisoo began trending online on March 14, 2022, with her latest pictures for Vogue Korea Magazine. The artist featured as the cover star for the magazine’s April 2022 edition and made heads turn with her fabulous outfits and bold looks.

On the sidelines, Jisoo opened up about believing in herself and how proud she was of where she is today. The singer also revealed her goals for the future with the magazine.

Being a proud global ambassador for luxury fashion brand Dior, Jisoo modeled some of the brand’s latest 2022 Summer/Spring collection for the April issue of Vogue. After finishing her photo shoot, the artist shared her thoughts about the pieces she tried on. Jisoo commented,

"People tend to associate Dior with simplicity or lovely designs, but I think their latest collection is varied and bold, and that it blurs gender boundaries."

In the full interview, Jisoo dove deeply into the topic of herself as an individual, an artist, and a top celebrity. When asked about a favorite quality of herself, the superstar stated,

"I feel proud when I find myself not being swayed easily. People often look at others and think, I want to have that or I want to be like that, and forget what they really wanted to do. I hate that feeling. I believe how I see myself is more important than how others see me."

After commenting that she truly believes in herself and her work, Jisoo sent out an inspiring message to people to believe in themselves and work hard for what they set their mind towards.

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK's Rosé recently collaborated with Tiffany & Co. on a second project for the luxury jewelry brand’s HardWear collection. The K-pop star donned stunning gold jewelry and was styled in a simple black outfit to emphasize on the collection’s intricate designs.

