BLACKPINK's Jennie garners attention after attending Jacquemus’ Hawaii Show

BLACKPINK’s Jennie recently posted a series of jaw-dropping pictures on her official social media handle. The K-pop star updated her fans with pictures of her outfit after attending Jacquemus' off-calendar Le Splash runway show.

Her picture drop has created a buzz on the internet as fans can't stop gushing over her beach outfit, which she carried off perfectly.

BLACKPINK's Jennie looks pretty in pink

On March 9, 2022, Jennie attended a runway fashion show in Hawaii for Simon Porte Jacquemus’ Le Splash collection show. Simon Porte Jacquemus launched his eponymous fashion brand at the age 19.

He was inspired by women from the South of France and his late mother and grandmother. Jacquemus won LVMH’s coveted Special Jury Prize in 2015.

The French designer is known to make his runway shows a talking point. He invited some world-famous celebrities to see his latest collection, Le Splash, up close and personal on a warm sandy runway. One of the many stars who sat on the front row was the iconic K-pop superstar Jennie.

Showing support for the fashion brand, Jennie showed up in an all-pink outfit. She wore a knitted Pepto-Bismol crop top and striped skirt, with sweet and elegant accessories, which she also highlighted on Instagram.

The musician’s fuchsia-pink Les Carrés Ronds sandals and circular handle Le Sac bag stole the show and became the talk of the town among fans.

Fans react to Jennie's chic outfit and staggering visuals

Soon after the show, Jennie dropped pictures from the fashion event on her official Instagram account. She amassed attention for her stunning visuals and girl crush charms. Fans couldn’t get enough of the K-pop idol's outfit.

Jennie attends Chanel's fashion show at Paris Fashion Week 2022

BLACKPINK’s Jennie made heads turn with her chic black and white outfit at Chanel’s fashion show at Paris Fashion Week 2022. The superstar, who is also a long-time global ambassador for the luxury fashion mogul, sat in the front row and donned head-to-toe in Chanel outfits for the event.

The "Human Chanel" looked outstanding in an almost-black crop top and a velour, quilted two-piece short jogger with the brand’s logo embossed all over.

She was styled in a combo of lace, bow socks and open-toe pumps. The singer’s hair was styled in a braided crown. Jennie completed her look with a Chanel purse, several gold Chanel necklaces and chains which rested perfectly on her neck.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul