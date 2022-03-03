IVE's Rei becomes the new muse and brand ambassador for Bonajour

IVE member Rei has been chosen as the new muse and brand ambassador for the organic and vegan skincare brand, Bonajour. The K-pop idol's agency took to the group's official Instagram account and posted a teaser picture of Rei for her upcoming feature.

Meanwhile, IVE is a rookie South Korean girl group formed by Starship Entertainment. The group consists of six members: Yujin, Gaeul, Rei, Wonyoung, Liz, and Leeseo. They debuted on December 1, 2021 with their first single album ELEVEN.

IVE's Rei flaunts her charming visuals as Bonajour's new muse and brand ambassador

On March 2, 2022, organic skincare brand Bonajour unveiled its new muse and brand ambassador. The natural cosmetics brand chose K-pop idol Rei as their global brand ambassador and dropped several pictures of the singer with their latest skincare collection.

Rei showcased one of the biggest transformations in the photographs. While fans are used to seeing the K-pop idol styled in black leather apparel and bangs with smokey eye-makeup, her recent feature with Bonajour showcased a different side of the musician.

The singer stunned fans with a natural and delicate look. As she’s been named the brand ambassador for Bonajour, Rei donned a light pink and coral makeup look.

For her shoot, the hair stylists gave her a fresh haircut as they pushed her iconic bangs to the side and dyed her hair dark brown. Rei’s brown and shining eyes complimented her new hair color and the short haircut exuded her girl crush charms.

In her first picture, Rei sophistically placed her hand on her face for support and posed with the brand’s water bomb tube and green tea water toner. Since the brand focuses on producing naturally organic products, the ingredients used are safe for all skin types and can help in rejuvinating the skin.

In the picture that followed, the singer posed against a blush pink backdrop with the brand's rosewater serum. Rei was styled in a pink top with puffy net sleeves and her hairstyle consisted of two pigtails with bangs.

The last picture showed the K-pop idol clad in a white off-shoulder frill trim top, holding the brand's energy toner and propolis serum close to her face. Rei gave a warm smile with a sunflower in her hand and radiated her ethereal beauty.

More updates on IVE

On February 18, 2022, KBS’ Music Bank announced that the K-pop group’s single ELEVEN won another trophy in February 2022. This milestone total's up the group’s remarkable 13th music show win for the digital single.

The achievement is also the group’s third win at Music Bank, which won them the triple crown title on all three public broadcasting stations: KBS’ Music Bank, SBS’s Inkigayo, and MBC’s Music Core.

Additionally, according to the group’s agency Starship Entertainment, ELEVEN ranked #120 and #70 on Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts, respectively.

