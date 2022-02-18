BLACKPINK's Jennie Kim rules Calvin Klein spring summer campaign: Everything you need to know

Jennie Kim has been tapped for the latest campaign by Calvin Klein and she has left fans tongue-tied. The BLACKPINK beauty isn't opposed to sultry looks, and her latest shoot is going viral on the internet.

Clad in a matching bikini set and many more looks for the Calvin Klein photoshoot, Jennie has taken the internet by storm.

The spring 2022 campaign by the brand premiered on February 15, 2022. It featured BLACKPINK Jennie, Dominic Fike, Arlo Parks, Solange Knowles, Vince Staples, and Burna Boy among 136 others.

In the Calvin Klein campaign video, she can be seen with Deb Never, another musical artist. They are in a quiet white room, sitting on blue-colored chairs and posing in proximity to each other.

They are seen laughing and hugging each other, while Jennie is also twirling and bicycling around the room. Jennie is wearing a crop tee and blue denim shorts, and gazing into the camera while lying on pillows in another set.

More about Calvin Klein spring 2022 campaign

Calvin Klein unveiled their Spring 2022 campaign All Together with cameos from the buzziest and most exciting musicians and performers. The new collection is a throwback to simpler times, and the brand is revisiting old staples like jeans, bralettes, and crop-tops.

Photographer Glen Luchford shot the campaign to highlight the power of oneness while driving the brand towards the future. Melina Matsoukas directed the video.

It features the voices of many stars, and one that caught our attention was the voiceover by Dominic Fike, who has recently risen to popularity, courtesy of Euphoria season 2. Dominic Fike, in the campaign video, says,

"Nothing worth having is worth having alone. Being alone sucks. I don't even sleep alone. I'm not like, Sleezy."

Dominic is seen skating with the crew through the streets in a crisp white tee and slouchy white jeans by Calvin. The crew was also in white tank tops, white tees, and baggy jeans. This scene has coy laughs and reminds us to celebrate community, love, and friendship.

The campaign video shows different snippets of people running in water, dancing in the rain, sitting alone, in love, bicycling, skating through the town, and even kissing on a motorcycle.

Solange is seen standing in the ocean with five other black women, enjoying themselves and reveling in nature. She is turned backward with her head resting on the shoulders of the women, which conveys a message of support and community. She is seen wearing a white thong and a genderless crew tee. In other sets, she is seen wearing a cotton bikini, triangle bralette, and straight jeans, giving a 90's esthetic inspired by a classic Aaliyah look.

calvinklein @CalvinKlein



Explore the new campaign: "These are hard questions. These are dig into your heart questions.” @dominicfike Explore the new campaign: calvin.re/Spring22-tw "These are hard questions. These are dig into your heart questions.” @dominicfikeExplore the new campaign: calvin.re/Spring22-tw https://t.co/glZFyMg8Vj

Fans reaction to Jennie in the All Together campaign

Fans have been gushing over Jennie's look in the brand's campaign. It features a matching lingerie set, a crop tee with shorts, and a bralette with baggy jeans. Jennie has captured the hearts of millions of fans with this photoshoot and went viral for looking sizzling during the campaign.

Fans have been going crazy over Jennie's look in the latest campaign. However, this is not the first time Jennie has been the face of Calvin, as she was spotted in the brand's fall 2021 collection called The Language of Calvin Klein, in which she joined the likes of Kaia Gerber and Damson Idris.

