Lingerie for men to turn off women: Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty lingerie for men trolled mercilessly

Rihanna's brand Savage X Fenty just launched a new line of lingerie (for men) for the love holiday. The line is unique and bold and not just another conventional boxer's/shorts lingerie line. While the label tried to innovate, they have delivered a collection that is a bit too provocative for men.

While trying something new, Rihanna created a blunder and has not been able to serve the fans with their expectations. Fans trolled the line and the singer mercilessly in their comments.

This time, it looks like it's a loss for Rihanna on the V-Day men's lingerie collection.

Savage x Fenty Valentine's Day lingerie for men trolled online

When the Instagram handle @pubitylatest put out a photo showing a new line of Savage X Fenty lingerie for men, fans weren't just disappointed enough to look away, but they also decided to mercilessly troll the collection.

"Lingerie to turn off women," commented one, "Save these models," said another. While the label has rocked all its previous collections, it looks like they dropped the ball with this one.

One of the items to be trolled mercilessly in the collection was the Glossy Flossy Crop Top by the brand. While the brand was trying to come up with something new, they created a blunder, said many people for this particular item.

"For Who?" asked one of the men in the comments. The new line of lingerie seems unconventional to many men and they aren't ready to accept the provocative collection just yet.

The campaign to make men feel special showed a lot of courage on the part of the singer. While many fans were disappointed by the collection, few were thankful for the steps taken by Rihanna.

According to the website the Valentine's Day lingerie collection:

"Celebrates fearlessness, confidence and inclusivity."

“We want you to feel sexy and have fun doing it. With offerings ranging from everyday basics to more provocative pieces - Savage X Fenty is lingerie for everyone.”

The collection has a silver lining since it's very inclusive, with sizes ranging from XS to 3XL. The lingerie line has many products, including satin boxers, harnesses, and mesh crop tops.

What is your take upon this new collection of lingerie by the brand?

