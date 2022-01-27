Adidas X Beyoncé Valentine's Day Ivy Heart Collection: Where to buy, potential release date, price, and more about the collaboration

Valentine's Day is just around the corner and you must start gift shopping. The gift can be for yourself, your loved ones, or your significant other. This Valentine's Day you can celebrate love in style with the Adidas x Beyoncé's newest collection dropping in.

We don't have to tell you that this collection will be iconic, since everything Beyoncé does instantly becomes a hit. She could just be walking down the street and the video would go viral. So a collab with a German footwear giant is destined to grab everyone's attention.

As history indicates, when Beyoncé collaborated with Adidas last year for the Ivy Park x Adidas Hall of Ivy collection, it became an instant hit and sold out in a matter of days. This time around she comes with the collection Ivy Heart just in time for a heart-filled Valentine's Day celebration. The official Instagram handle of the brand, @weareivypark shared a video earlier that suggested the collab is just around the corner.

All we know about Adidas x Beyoncé's Ivy Heart Valentine's Day collection

Images of the sneakers, which will be a part of the collection, have surfaced on the social media to reveal that the shoe collection will include Ultraboost, Stan Smith, Superstar Mule, and the Savage V4 iterations.

The colorway for the entire collection will don pink and bold red accents which perfectly represent Valentine's Day. In addition to the shoes, we can also expect a ready-to-wear collection which will include tracksuits, sweatpants, latex dress, sweaters, and more.

The front running shoe in the collection will be Ultraboost in Hot Pink Colorway. For this shoe design, Beyoncé is using the original silhouette of Ultraboost as her canvas. The whole shoe has a vivid pink hue, with a few hits of white to contrast on the tongue of the shoe for Adidas branding. We can also see small polka dots on the lace and the rope attachments in white.

The kicks also have an IVY PARK branding hang tag which connects the heel just like in the previous iterations of the collab. Although the price hasn't been confirmed by the brand itself, the expected price is around $200 USD.

There hasn't been any confirmation on the release date by the brand on the collection, however, the rumored date is the 10th of February 2022. The collection will be released on the official Adidas site at Adidas.com/Ivypark and you can head on to the site for official updates regarding the drop.

