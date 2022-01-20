Adidas X Arsenal pre-match jersey: Where to buy, price, and more about London Underground-inspired collection 

Adidas and Arsenal have come together to present a new pre-match collection in collaboration with TFL (Transport for London) to celebrate the London Underground historical connection with the team. Players will flaunt these jerseys while warming up ahead of the games.

The collection celebrates the history of London underground station changing its name from 'Gillespie Road' to the 'Aresenal station' , the only underground station to be named after a football club on October 31,1932.

The pre-match collection is inspired by the seat patterns that can be seen on the Piccadilly Line trains which run through the 'Arsenal station'. The collection includes five garments including a youth jersey, adult shirt, reversible padded vest and pants. All the items in the collection are availing Navy base colour and an Arsenal tube station sign patch.

Adidas x Arsenal jersey: Where to buy, Price, and more.

The pre-match jersey will be making its debut in today's match between Arsenal and Liverpool for Carabao Cup semi-final second leg. However, the collection can be bought at both Adidas.com and Arsenaldirect.arsenal.com before the match.

The 'ARSENAL X TFL PRE-MATCH JERSEY' costs £55 and is made from 100% recycled material.

ARSENAL X TFL PRE-MATCH JERSEY (Image via Adidas.com)

As a part of the campaign, the label has also collaborated with a London-based artist and a huge Arsenal fan, 'Reuben Dangoor' who will be creating a limited-edition Oyester card. The card can be availed through the label's app while ordering the Pre-match TfL collection. As a designer of oyester card, Reuben said:

"Arsenal is the only football club to have a tube stop named after it. To celebrate this link, I wanted to depict the old and new stations – from 1932 to 2022 and I’m hoping fans really like the product range and the Oyster card I’ve created.”

Regional Director of Arsenal Station, Warren Macdonald, has also expressed his gratitude towards the collaboration, saying:

“It’s fantastic that Adidas and Arsenal have teamed up with Transport for London for this new pre-match range which reflects the story of Arsenal Tube station and the Piccadilly line moquette."

“Arsenal station has had a deep relationship with the football club for almost 90 years and there is nothing quite like the atmosphere and excitement on a match day. I look forward to seeing fans passing through the station wearing this eye-catching new pre-match range on their way to and from the stadium.”

Edited by Mason J. Schneider