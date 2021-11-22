5 most valuable Adidas-sponsored footballers right now (2021)

German sportswear giant Adidas is undoubtedly one of the most popular international sporting brands. Their signature three-stripes are what set the brand apart and have come to be associated with the highest standards of quality over the years.

Adidas has been a major part of the footballing legacy left by some of the sport's greatest icons. International superstars such as Lionel Messi, David Beckham and Kaka have all represented the German giants at different times.

On that note, let's take a quick look at the 5 most valuable Adidas-sponsored footballers right now.

Note: All stats have been obtained from Transfermarkt.com

Besiktas v Borussia Dortmund: Group C - UEFA Champions League

Jude Bellingham is an emerging English superstar currently in the ranks of German club Borussia Dortmund.

Bellingham moved from Birmingham City to Dortmund for an estimated £25 million, becoming the most expensive 17-year-old in the game's history. Although clubs such as Manchester United were also interested in the Englishman's signature, he chose Dortmund thanks to their focus on youth prospects.

The 18-year old midfielder currently dons Adidas Copa Sense.1 while representing Dortmund and the English national team. He is valued at a remarkable €70 million.

Bellingham has so far made 65 appearances across all competitions for Dortmund. He has scored a total of 7 goals and created 11 assists during his time in Germany.

#4 Lionel Messi — €80.00m

Paris Saint Germain v Lille OSC - Ligue 1 Uber Eats

Lionel Messi is arguably the greatest ever player in the history of football. The Argentine enjoys a superstar appeal thanks to his consistently brilliant playmaking and exceptional finishing ability.

The six-time Ballon D'Or winner is in a league apart when it comes to the value he provides his team. After making history with Catalan club Barcelona, Messi is all set to replicate that illustrious form for PSG after switching allegiances in June 2021.

Messi currently wears the Adidas X Speedflow.1 and is one of the leading names for the brand thanks to his elite status.

He is presently valued at €80.00m and is still one of the world's most valuable players even at 34 years of age.

The Argentine forward has made a slow start for Paris Saint-Germain, struggling to stay consistent due to several injuries. However, with four goals in nine appearances for the club, Messi looks set to embrace his new surroundings and make history yet again.

