Arsenal vs Liverpool prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Cup 2021-22

The EFL Cup is back in action with another semi-final fixture this week as Arsenal lock horns with Liverpool on Thursday. Both teams are missing several key players at the moment and have a point to prove in this fixture.

Liverpool are in second place in the Premier League standings and have fallen behind Manchester City in the title race. The Merseyside giants are one of the favourites to win the EFL Cup and will be confident ahead of this match.

Arsenal, on the other hand, are in fifth place in the league table at the moment and have exceeded expectations this season. The Gunners had their game against Tottenham Hotspur rescheduled and will want to step up this week.

Arsenal vs Liverpool Head-to-Head

Liverpool have a slight edge over Arsenal and have won 92 out of 235 matches played between the two teams. Arsenal have managed 82 victories against Liverpool and will want to cut the deficit in this fixture.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in the first leg last week and ended in a 0-0 stalemate. Arsenal held Liverpool at bay on the day and will want to take it up a notch this week.

Arsenal form guide: D-L-L-W-W

Liverpool form guide: W-D-W-D-L

Arsenal vs Liverpool Team News

Arsenal need to win this game

Arsenal

Thomas Partey, Mohamed Elneny, and Nicolas Pepe are on international duty and will be unavailable for selection. Granit Xhaka was sent off in the first leg and is suspended for this match.

Injured: Sead Kolasinac, Cedric Soares

Doubtful: Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Emile Smith Rowe

Suspended: Granit Xhaka

Unavailable: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Thomas Partey, Mohamed Elneny, Nicolas Pepe

Liverpool have a depleted squad

Liverpool

Liverpool will have to do without Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, and Naby Keita this week. Thiago Alcantara and Divock Origi are injured and have also been ruled out of this fixture.

Injured: Thiago Alcantara, Divock Origi, Nathaniel Phillips, Harvey Elliott

Doubtful: Alex Oxlade Chamberlain

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Naby Keita

Arsenal vs Liverpool Predicted XI

Arsenal Predicted XI (4-4-2): Aaron Ramsdale; Kieran Tierney, Gabriel Magalhaes, Rob Holding, Calum Chambers; Ben White, Albert Sambi Lokonga, Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli; Alexandre Lacazette, Eddie Nketiah

Liverpool Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alisson Becker; Andrew Robertson, Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, Trent Alexander-Arnold; Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Curtis Jones; Takumi Minamino, Roberto Firmino, Diogo Jota

Arsenal vs Liverpool Prediction

Liverpool have an important run of fixtures in the coming weeks and will need to make the most of their impressive squad. The likes of Minamino and Jota have stepped up in Mohamed Salah's absence and will need to make their mark this week.

Arsenal also have several squad issues to resolve and could field Ben White in their midfield this week. Liverpool are in better shape at the moment and hold the upper hand going into this match.

Prediction: Arsenal 0-2 Liverpool

