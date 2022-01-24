Nike Valentine's Day Air Force 1: Where to buy, release date, price, and more

All you need is love, but gifting your partner Nike sneakers every now and then surely wouldn't hurt. Following the huge success of last year's Air Force 1 "Valentine's Day" edition, the brand will be making a new addition to its collection this year.

The 'Swoosh' has dressed its classic kicks in a Valentine's Day-themed silhouette in hues of white, pink, and red.

The sneakers' uppers are washed in mainstay white leather and have love-filled updates all over the shoes. To avoid coming off as tacky, the design has been kept simplistic and its color scheme effortless. The pair arrives in a 'White Atmosphere - University Red and Sail' Colorway with pink-toned hits.

Pink embossed 'Swoosh' logos are present on the sides with the red 'Air' branding on the tongue and ankles. Lace Dubrae is present in charm bracelet themes with 'LOVE' and 'NIKE' written beads. To further complete the design, there's a white AF1 midsole and pink outsoles which make it a perfect Valentine's Day-themed rendition.

Nike "Valentine's Day" Air Force 1s to drop in February

This variant of the classic Air Force 1 Low kicks will be dropping in February right on time for the romantic holiday of Valentine's Day and should be available for purchase on Nike.com at a retail price of $110.

Previous Valentine's Day Nike AF1 sneaker

When the Valentine's Day "Love Letter" sneakers dropped last year, they became an instant hit and it was all everyone was talking about. Since then, the holiday has definitely seen an uptick in sneaker-themed renditions.

The shoes dropped on February 13, 2021, becoming part of a "last-minute" gift shop for loved ones. Valued at $130, they were a great gift for a significant other.

The shoes were a simple execution that featured an all-white upper with an effusive red heart on the edge of the heel similar to a pendant. With pink suede and a red 'Swoosh,' the AF1 iteration truly embodied the colorway of Valentine's Day. But what makes it exceptional is the special tongue label which opens up in the style of a classic love letter. One can open up the tongue revealing the text 'True Love since 82' on the right shoe and 'AF1 forever' in a red heart with the 'Swoosh' on the left shoe.

Fans were thrilled when the AF1 dropped last year and they will hopefully be just as happy with the shoe design of the AF1 "Valentine's Day" 2022 edition.

