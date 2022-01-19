Savage x Fenty Valentine's Day lingerie: Where to buy, release date, price, and more

Rihanna looked bewitching in her new Savage x Fenty V-Day campaign. Savage x Fenty is her lingerie brand, a second label after Fenty Beauty.

The 33-year-old pop star and fashion savant took social media by storm by donning a lacy red bodysuit with a pair of matching fishnet stockings. Talking about her new lingerie line dropping on Monday, she captioned the post:

"Valentine's Day is for me.... but you can watch" captioned Riri on Instagram

The Love On The Edge campaign by the brand also included the famous Lourdes Leon, daughter of Madonna, as part of the photoshoot for the collection. In the smoldering shoot, Rihanna, Lourdes and other models showed off a diverse collection including brassiere, panties, boxers, bodysuits, and other leisurewear.

The collection is designed for everyone who wants to turn up the heat on Valentine's Day. The new release also comes with an unexpected but welcoming surprise. The line marks its first ever collab with Rihanna's beauty line, Fenty Beauty.

The 'Savage x Fenty Beauty Gloss Heat Bomb Lip' is a lip plumping gloss that will be available in the 'Lavander Savage' color to add shine and fire to your V-Day lingerie look.

All about Savage x Fenty V-day line: Price, where to buy, and more

Rihanna's Savage x Fenty 2022 Valentine's Day collection features unisex pieces from the collections "Lace'd Up' and 'Glossy Flossy'. The standout item, however, would be the teddy-style bodysuit and bralettes coming in pink, red and black colourways.

The line will also feature new styles of corsets, lacy bodysuits and fishnet silhouettes with top-and-skirt sets. The line isn't just going for 'spicy'; it also has 'comfortable' options to cozy you up this holiday, with robes and boxers in solid colors and heart-prints.

The brand is very inclusive with sizes that range from 32 to 46 bands from A to H in cups. The sleepwear and underwear size ranges from extra small to triple extra large (XS to 3XL). The prices of collection ranges from $14.95 to $64.95.

Savage x Fenty's 2022 Valentine's Day collection will be available for purchase exclusively at SavageX.com, with more to be released in February. Some of our favorites in the collection are Glossy Flossy Bustier for $64.95, Lace'd Up Bralette for $44.95 and the Glossy Flossy Garter Skirt for $49.95.

