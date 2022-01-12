Nina Dobrev sizzles in a red bikini in the snow

The Vampire Diaries star Nina Dobrev posted a boomerang on Instagram where she was enjoying herself in the snow. What was interesting to watch was her transformation from a fully covered winter look to a seductive red bikini.

The brunette can be seen falling into snow cladding in a red bikini. The beautiful actress posted the boomerang with the caption, “my version of a meltdown."

This short video was appreciated and loved by over 6 million people. Various friends and colleagues of hers commented on the same, including Angela Trimbur and Arielle Vandenberg.

Notably, the actress is currently with her boyfriend Shaun White at the Toyota U.S. Grand Prix of Snowboarding and Freeski, where the three-time Olympic gold medalist snowboarder is preparing for his last Olympics, the Beijing Olympics.

The two share a common interest in snowboarding and Nina has previously shared photos of herself hitting the slopes.

Some of Nina's best outfits recently

While Nina Dobrev's style is in no way experimental or even over the top, she knows what works for her and makes sure that she shines wherever she goes. This is what makes most of her looks simply stunning.

Dobrev can easily go from classy and casual to stunning, red carpet ready with just a few changes. This is what shows off her comfort level with her own style.

The Love Hard actress is almost always working towards being comfortable in items like pants, leggings, shorts and jeans. Shoes-wise, booties and sneakers are her go-tos, but she isn’t afraid of stilettos or more stylized options with dresses. Her usual color palette is mostly neutral, with pops of bright hues here and there.

Here are some of her recent outfits that made fans go bonkers:

Simplicity and subtlety are all the rage right now, and, safe to say, this colorful and flowy sundress fits the bill. They can make anyone look effortlessly beautiful and are suitable for almost every occasion.

The biggest plus point? They're Nina Dobrev-approved!

If there's one look that perfectly captures Dobrev's style, it's this one. Comfortable and stylish, it includes all of her go-to elements - neutral color palette, basic t-shirt, jeans, and booties.

Yet another lesson in simplicity. Nina Dobrev donned this plain red dress with a gold detail on one shoulder strap at the 2021 ESPY Awards in New York. There's nothing unique about this outfit, but that just goes to show how seemingly basic elements like gold hoops can elevate your whole look.

Edited by Rhythm Bhatia