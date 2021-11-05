'Love Hard' ending explained: A predictable rom-com with a Christmas bonus

Earlier today Netflix dropped Love Hard, the American rom-com, which is now available to watch exclusively on the streaming platform. It is directed by Hernán Jiménez and written by Danny Mackey and Rebecca Ewing.

The movie follows the story of Natalie, who is desperate to find the perfect love. In that attempt, she ends up getting catfished. Love Hard stars Nina Dobrev as Natalie, Jimmy O. Yang as Josh, the guy who catfished her, and Darren Barnet as Tag, who Natalie thinks is her dream match.

How does 'Love Hard' unfold?

Natalie is tired of her disastrous dating scenario. Attempting to reconcile the circumstances, she decided to chronicle her unfortunate dating life by writing entertainment pieces about it under the pseudonym 'Always a Bridesmaid.'

Her boss encourages that endeavor as it keeps readers entertained and engaged. However, poor Natalie is close to becoming disillusioned, until she hits the jackpot. Or she thinks she does.

Natalie makes a match with a stranger, Josh, on an online dating app and grows to believe that this guy is her happily ever after. So much so that she flies to Lake Placid from Los Angeles to surprise him for Christmas. However, her world comes crashing down after realizing that she has been catfished. Josh does not look anything like the 'Josh' she met online.

Fuming, she storms out, only to meet Tag, whose pictures Josh had been using. Determined not to give up on her dream partner, Natalie made a deal with Josh to set herself up with Tag. In return, she would pretend to be the former's girlfriend for Christmas.

Things seemingly went according to plan until Josh accidentally proposes to Natalie and his family throws a surprise engagement party. The situation becomes a quagmire and Natalie eventually has to reveal her little secret arrangement.

Suffice to say, this disappointed Tag, who is now heartbroken to realize he has been tricked. Josh's family are visibly upset as well. The situation seemed irredeemable with each passing second.

A sweet but predictable ending

No matter how horribly wrong things may seem to go, life always sorts itself out - especially in a romantic comedy. Love Hard ends with a sweet but very predictable ending. After Natalie comes clean in front of everyone, she writes a note for Josh and leaves.

But as fate (very conveniently and predictably) would have it, she doesn't get a flight home. Natalie decides to spend the night in a hotel where she runs into her boss who makes her realize that Josh was indeed her true love.

Natalie finishes her assignment and realizes that her boss was right. In an attempt to surprise Josh with a grand gesture, she turns up at his house with placards and declares her love. Love Hard ends on a very sweet note with Josh's sister-in-law shouting 'kiss her, you idiot' and the two embracing.

Despite the predictability, Love Hard makes for a lovely romantic comedy, ending with the message of a 'happily ever after'. If you love rom-coms, this movie comes to you with a bonus - a Christmas bonus. Tune in to Netflix to catch Love Hard and get into a festive mood.

