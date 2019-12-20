5 Most cringeworthy wrestling movies of Christmas

This wasn't the only time Hogan would don the Santa suit.

The season of Christmas is a time for families coming together, charitable giving, and holiday nostalgia. If we're really being honest, however, it's also a time for maddening repetitive carols, people trampling over one another in stores, massive credit card debt, and ruined diets. The holidays are supposed to be everyone’s favorite time of year, but for many of us Scrooges who live in the absence of a wish-granting angel like Clarence, they often fall well short of It’s A Wonderful Life.

For many of us, the holidays are more like Santa With Muscles, a disaster of a Christmas film starring none other than the 'Immortal' Hulk Hogan, but more on that later.

The world of professional wrestling has provided fans with (at least) five of the most cringeworthy Christmas films in cinematic history. For every holiday classic like Miracle on 34th Street, there’s a dozen Christmas Bountys. Nobody does Christmas quite like professional wrestling. These five films are so mind-numbingly awful, they might have you switch your allegiance from Santa to Krampus, or simply swear off the holiday altogether. Or, you might just laugh your way into the Christmas spirit.

In the spirit of the holiday season, I took the time to watch all five, so that we could gather around the proverbial Sportskeeda fire and spin yuletide tales. Why else? Because I’m a glutton for punishment and there is no better way to spend the holiday season than by commiserating over terrible wrestling films.

So, without any further ado, pour yourself a cup of cocoa and take the cookies out of the oven, if you dare. Here are the five most cringeworthy wrestling movies of Christmas.

#5. Jingle All The Way 2 - featuring Santino Marella

Santino Marella is the gift that keeps on giving.

Jingle All the Way was no Polar Express, but it was a memorable film starring 1983 Star Search runner-up Sinbad, the late Phil Hartman, and someone wrestling fans are probably a little more familiar with - Arnold Schwarzenneger.

The film featured the Arnold and Sinbad hilariously doing battle and bringing each other to the brink of death just to get their spoiled offspring the "it" toy of the Holiday Season. In the end, everyone makes up and the holiday spirit reigns supreme. There’s no cliffhanger and definitely no need for a sequel, especially without Schwarzenneger and the star of my favorite Mandela Effect classic Shazaam.

It also has it's own WWE connection, as it features a young Big Show, fighting Arnold while dressed as Santa.

Vince McMahon, however, can’t resist resurrecting something that absolutely no one has ever asked for (see the XFL). Enter WWE Films and with a sprinkle of Christmas magic and a $5 million budget, Jingle All The Way 2 was conceived.

Since Arnold Schwarzenneger makes what amounts to roughly $4,000 per second of screen time, Vince McMahon replaced the chiseled action hero with the most obvious choice for male lead: Larry The Cable Guy. Larry (who coincidentally plays a guy named Larry in the film) is a camouflage wearin', cheeto eatin’, deep fried food lovin’, divorcee whose ex-wife suddenly and inexplicably develops a love for classical music and the finer things in life, promptly leaving our lovable lead for a rich guy.

Larry is also the father of Noel, a charming young girl, who is the object of dissension between her poor trailer park livin’ biological father and her rich business mogul stepdad named Victor. When Larry intercepts a letter Noel writes to Santa, he believes it reads, “I want my family to get herasone,” which he infers as Herason, the hot talking teddy bear toy of Christmas that every kid wants.

When her sorry excuse for a human being stepdad finds the same, he employs an unscrupulous security guard to purchase every Hearason Bear around, so that Larry can’t buy one for his daughter. Then ensues an original Jingle All The Way-like adventure where Larry is nearly tarred and feathered by angry church goers, beaten by a Christmas elf, and annihilated by two old ladies who happen to be martial arts experts.

Larry attempts to thwart Victor's evil plot, following him to the warehouse where all the Hearason Bears have been stashed. The two scuffle a bit, but soon find that they are locked inside the warehouse with no way out. Larry and Victor find a way to work together and thanks to Larry's quick thinking (and ability to drive a bulldozer) they escape to give away each and every Hearason Bear to any child who wants one.

When the two families come together for Christmas (inside Larry’s trailer), Noel informs them that they’ve both misinterpreted her letter to Santa. She never wanted a Hearason Bear, only Her family "together as one.”

The movie comes to its merciful conclusion with Larry burning the Christmas turkey and both dads arguing once again.

Inspirational Quote: “When the elf flipped me, I pooped my pants a little.” - Larry the Cable Guy

Why It’s Worth Watching: Santino Marella recreates his epic fail at the 2009 Royal Rumble when he attempts to ride a mechanical reindeer while wearing a Santa suit.

Score: 2 candy canes out of 5

