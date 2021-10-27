Where to watch 'Love Hard'? Release date, trailer, and all about the Christmas film

Netflix's Love Hard follows Nina Dobrev's Natalie Bauer on her unique dating adventures. She is ready to leave her bad dating days behind when she realizes she has been catfished.

The official synopsis reads:

"An LA girl, unlucky in love, falls for an East Coast guy on a dating app and decides to surprise him for the holidays, only to discover that she’s been catfished. This lighthearted romantic comedy chronicles her attempt to reel in love."

When will Love Hard premiere?

Love Hard is scheduled for release on November 5, Friday at 3:00 am Eastern Time (ET).

Love Hard trailer has garnered millions of views

The Netflix original mixes love and comedy seamlessly in its first-look trailer. Even though the premise seems predictable, Love Hard has the Holiday spirit working in its favor.

Released two weeks ago, the Love Hard trailer was an instant hit among fans. As of this writing, the clip has close to 5 million views. Clearly, the hype is sky-high. Hopefully, it can live up to viewers' expectations.

Love Hard has a fun cast

Dobrev comes from a two-year hiatus, which immediately amps up the buzz around Love Hard. She was last seen in the action-comedy Lucky Day. However, that is not the only reason why The Vampire Diaries star has been making headlines lately.

Snowboarder Shaun White spoke with People about his relationship with Dobrev and how much of an "influence" she has had in his life.

He further elaborated:

"Not only does she run her own show, her own world, companies she's involved in, things she's producing, all this stuff going on. She holds me to this same high standard which is so wonderful to have in a partner."

Playing catfish in Love Hard is Jimmy O. Yang, whom viewers may recognize from Silicon Valley, Crazy Rich Asians, and Space Force.

Darren Barnet plays an integral role too. His character, Tag, serves as an important cog in Natalie's confusing love life. He is the reason why she pushes herself to take drastic steps, which ultimately leads her to finding some answers.

Edited by Prem Deshpande