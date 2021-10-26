Where to watch 'Catching Killers'? Release date, trailer and more about the intriguing true-crime series

Catching Killers is yet another upcoming Netflix documentary series that is set to leave fans super intrigued. The show is a crime drama that deals with detectives narrating harrowing details of infamous murder cases.

Netflix has become the best place to fulfill one’s cravings for docu-series, especially related to crime. Some of the most recent popular ones include Crime Stories: India Detectives, Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes and House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths.

Will Catching Killers have a similar effect on viewers? Only time will tell.

Release date for Netflix's 'Catching Killers’

The streaming giant describes Catching Killers as suspenseful and investigative. Fans can watch the show from November 4 on Netflix.

It is not clear whether all the episodes will be released at once or not. However, each episode will feature two murder stories from around the world.

Along with Catching Killers, Netflix is also releasing multiple documentaries next month.

Netflix Canada @Netflix_CA Netflix Documentary:

Tiger King 2

Catching Killers

Camp Confidential: America's Secret Nazis

Lords of Scam

Animal

Lead Me Home

The Mind, Explained: Season 2

Procession

14 Peaks: Nothing is Impossible Netflix Documentary:

Tiger King 2

Catching Killers

Camp Confidential: America's Secret Nazis

Lords of Scam

Animal

Lead Me Home

The Mind, Explained: Season 2

Procession

14 Peaks: Nothing is Impossible

Trailer of Catching Killers

The network recently dropped a chilling trailer for Catching Killers. The clip shows investigating personnel who have investigated different cases throughout their lives. The officers share their experiences of those horrific homicides, which still give them chills.

While the trailer plays, phrases like “dangerous killers, shocking crimes, relentless detectives” appear on the screen at intervals, setting the tone of the upcoming crime series.

The trailer ends with one of the detectives saying:

“When you see something like that, it has some effect on you, if it doesn’t, in my opinion, you’e not human.”

What can fans expect from ‘Catching Killers’?

Since the trailer was released on YouTube, fans couldn’t wait for the show to hit the OTT platform. Many of them loved Netflix for releasing such interesting documentaries, while some have called the Catching Killers trailer “scary.”

The official synopsis of Catching Killers reads:

“The investigators behind infamous serial killer cases reveal the harrowing, chilling details of their extraordinary efforts in this true crime series.”

The documentary show will have 10 episodes, in which two cases will be shown in each episode. Narrated by JJ Holoubek, the titles of each episode are as follows:

1) When Many Kill

2) Clan Connected Killers

3) Killing for Cash

4) Killing Couples

5) Controlling Killers

6) Close Up Killers

7) Killing that Special Someone

8) Confessing Killers

9) Show Off Killers

10) Driven to Kill

ALSO READ Article Continues below

All the stories of Catching Killers will revolve around gruesome murders, serial killers, and how the detectives solved the heart-wrenching cases.

The docuseries is expected to be fascinating, especially to those who like crime and suspense genre.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan