Twitter erupts as Dominic Fike and Lil Nas X's kiss in Brockhampton's "Count On Me" music video goes viral 

Dominic Fike and Lil Nas X have taken the internet bu storm with their recent appearance in Brockhampton's "Count On Me"
Saahil Agnelo Periwal
Modified 1 hr ago
Musicians Lil Nas X and Dominic Fike recently set tongues wagging online, after the duo shared a passionate kiss in a music video of Brockhampton's latest single called "Count On Me."

The 22-year old "Montero" hitmaker made a surprise appearance alongside Fike, who recently gained worldwide attention after his Fortnite concert during their Party Royale "Spotlight Series."

The three-and-a-half minute music video features Lil Nas X and Dominic Fike going for what appears to be a laid-back road trip. Thigs evolve into a psychedelic excursion pretty fast.

In light of the unexpected and unmissable chemistry between the two, several Twitter users had quite a few interesting responses online.

Also Read: Fortnite Party Royale: Dominic Fike to kickstart Spotlight Concert Series

Dominic Fike and Lil Nas X trend online, post their appearance in Brockhampton's "Count On Me"

Over the course of the three and a half-minute video, Lil Nas X and Dominic Fike take viewers on a hallucinatory roadtrip, which culminates in a fiery passion-laden dream-like sequence.

Featuring evocative imagery and a surrealist vibe, the music video is directed by Kevin Abstract and Dan Streit and is part of Brockhampton's recently released album "Roadrunner: New Light, New Machine."

Apart from the striking visuals, what proves to be a major talking point is the crackling chemistry that Lil Nas X and Dominic Fike exhibit, as their much talked about kiss has now gone viral all over the internet.

Here are some of the reactions online, as Twitter users reacted to Dominic Fike x Lil Nas X's appearance in the Count On Me music video:

Some even questioned Dominic Fike's sexuality, considering he is believed to be dating "Booksmart" actress Diana Silvers:

Just weeks after sitting atop the Twitter trending page, courtesy of his diabolical "Montero" music video, Lil Nas X is officially back to grabbing headlines, this time with Dominic Fike for company.

Also Read: Funniest Lil Nas X memes on Twitter as Montero (Call Me By Your Name) music video takes the internet by storm

Published 14 Apr 2021, 19:50 IST
Twitter Reactions
