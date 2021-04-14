Twitter erupts as Dominic Fike and Lil Nas X's kiss in Brockhampton's "Count On Me" music video goes viral 

Musicians Lil Nas X and Dominic Fike recently set tongues wagging online, after the duo shared a passionate kiss in a music video of Brockhampton's latest single called "Count On Me."

The 22-year old "Montero" hitmaker made a surprise appearance alongside Fike, who recently gained worldwide attention after his Fortnite concert during their Party Royale "Spotlight Series."

The three-and-a-half minute music video features Lil Nas X and Dominic Fike going for what appears to be a laid-back road trip. Thigs evolve into a psychedelic excursion pretty fast.

In light of the unexpected and unmissable chemistry between the two, several Twitter users had quite a few interesting responses online.

Dominic Fike and Lil Nas X trend online, post their appearance in Brockhampton's "Count On Me"

Over the course of the three and a half-minute video, Lil Nas X and Dominic Fike take viewers on a hallucinatory roadtrip, which culminates in a fiery passion-laden dream-like sequence.

Featuring evocative imagery and a surrealist vibe, the music video is directed by Kevin Abstract and Dan Streit and is part of Brockhampton's recently released album "Roadrunner: New Light, New Machine."

Apart from the striking visuals, what proves to be a major talking point is the crackling chemistry that Lil Nas X and Dominic Fike exhibit, as their much talked about kiss has now gone viral all over the internet.

Here are some of the reactions online, as Twitter users reacted to Dominic Fike x Lil Nas X's appearance in the Count On Me music video:

I did not expect to see dominic fike and lil nas x have sex listening to brockhampton while tripping on acid in a forest but here we are and I'm honestly all for it https://t.co/EKsXURdgKo — sigma female (she/her) (@vyylet) April 14, 2021

dominic fike and lil nas x done got caught in 4k chile- pic.twitter.com/O1fjW8bgG5 — 𝔞𝔧 (𝔱𝔥𝔢𝔶/𝔱𝔥𝔢𝔪)🦋 . (@twixtwink) April 14, 2021

Ok but respect to @brckhmptn for having a music video where it’s just Dominic Fike and Lil Nas X making out in the woods off a bean. I’m in love with the way the art world is headed please continue — BLANKS (@yargyo) April 14, 2021

This was like an acid trip lmaoooo so much happening pic.twitter.com/QKhXKMilLm — peachglim (@gglimmerrr) April 14, 2021

roblox man and fortnite guy kiss pic.twitter.com/Cayq66VQJe — ً (@Phasmuh) April 14, 2021

something i did not expect to see today was dominic fike and lil nas x making out but i will not complain — carson miller (@cgmiller717) April 14, 2021

i am so happy to be alive. — milk carton (@peachyme_eks) April 14, 2021

why thee FUCK did i just see dominic fike and lil nas x KISSING? on my tl pic.twitter.com/N6d7tuVesl — 𝔎𝔞𝔪𝔲𝔦 𝔊𝔥𝔬𝔰𝔱🦋 ᴺᴹ • BLM (@kamui_ghost) April 14, 2021

BROCKHAMPTON having Lil Nas X and Dominic Fike hooking up in their new video, while Montero is still shaking shit up, is excellent. pic.twitter.com/ERKiQUbPlS — Sose Fuamoli (@Sose_Carter) April 14, 2021

Some even questioned Dominic Fike's sexuality, considering he is believed to be dating "Booksmart" actress Diana Silvers:

IS DOMINIC FIKE NOT DATING DIANA SILVERS...? https://t.co/eNLXzhLuoj — Amda Steela (@askfms) April 13, 2021

for anyone who doesn’t know, those pics of lil nas x and dominic fike are for brockhampton’s new music video. dominic is dating diana silvers irl pic.twitter.com/hHv9bFzXsp — kat✨ (@sugarysaturn) April 14, 2021

Just weeks after sitting atop the Twitter trending page, courtesy of his diabolical "Montero" music video, Lil Nas X is officially back to grabbing headlines, this time with Dominic Fike for company.

