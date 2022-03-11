Sunmi reveals her struggles with borderline personality disorder 

K-pop artist Sunmi got candid about her struggles with borderline personality disorder (BPD) during a podcast. The singer shared various stories regarding the challenges she faced and how this condition affected her day-to-day life.

Sunmi shares her struggle with BPD on a Spotify podcast

On March 8, 2022, the K-pop artist got real about her struggles with BPD during her first-ever English interview.

The singer was featured on the podcast Spotify: Mic Check. During the interactive session, she discussed her financial problems and difficulties supporting her family as a trainee, her circumstances as a member of the K-pop girl group Wonder Girls, and her success as a soloist.

During the podcast, Sunmi revealed her struggles with BPD. This condition is a mental health disorder that can negatively impact the way one thinks about oneself and others. People with borderline personality disorder often face self-esteem issues, difficulty in managing their emotions and behavior, and have a pattern of unstable social relationships.

Lee Sun-mi shared that her mental health issues played a massive role in her decision to leave the girl group Wonder Girls in 2010. The musician stated that she needed time off as her body was exhausted. She said,

"I wasn’t sure whether my choice was right or wrong. I just needed some time. At that moment, I had no choice but to stop, because both my body and mind were exhausted and unhealthy."

Lee Sun-mi continued that her diagnosis impacted her music and her understanding of life in general. Presently, she feels comfortable and happy being open about her mental health and strives to comfort and help others who face similar problems.

Towards the end of the podcast, Lee Sun-mi explained that her experiences were a symbolism in her work and that is why her music is a mixture of excitement and sadness. According to Sunmi, her songs are based on her feelings and two clashing concepts that create catharsis, which is evident in her hit single Gashina.

Latest updates on Sunmi

On March 8, 2022, Lee Sun-mi teamed up with Spotify Singles to release a new track titled Oh Sorry Ya.

The song was revealed and is available exclusively via Spotify. It was released under the online streaming platform’s new EQUAL x Spotify Singles project, which aims to encourage and uplift female artists in celebration of International Women’s Day. The latest song marks Lee Sun-mi’s first release in 2022. Her last drop was Go or Stop in October 2021.

