K-pop singer HyunA tests positive for COVID-19

K-pop singer HyunA recently tested positive for COVID-19. The artist's agency, P NATION, released an official statement confirming that the idol contracted the virus and will be undergoing treatment at home.

Kim Hyun-ah, also known as HyunA, is a South Korean singer-songwriter, rapper, and model. She debuted as a member of the girl group Wonder Girls in February 2007 with the single Irony.

HyunA shares her COVID-19 results via fancafe

On March 8, 2022, the K-pop idol took to her fancafe to update fans regarding her health. Kim Hyun-ah stated that she has tested positive for COVID-19.

P NATION also released an official statement to various media outlets confirming that the female artist tested positive for COVID-19.

The agency stated that the idol was not feeling well and preemtively took an antigen test and the results came back positive. The announcement read,

"Hello, this is P NATION. This is to inform you that our agency artist HyunA received a positive COVID-19 test result on March 7, 2022. As she had a low fever and was not feeling well, she completed a rapid antigen test as well as a PCR test and received a final positive test result."

P NATION further stated that Kim Hyun-ah received double doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and that the artist will halt all her scheduled activities until she recovers from the illness. The singer will also receive medical treatment at home and will self-quarantine to stop the spread of the virus. The agency said,

"She has completed two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and plans to halt all activities while focusing on treatment at home."

The agency promised fans to prioritize the health of the artist and follow all guidelines set by the health authorities.

Fans send their love and recovery wishes

Upon hearing the news, fans took to Twitter to send their love and recovery wishes to the K-pop artist. They also hoped and prayed that Kim Hyun-ah eats and rests well so she can resume her activities soon.

The K-pop idol also shared a picture on her official Instagram account and updated fans on having contracted the virus. In the picture, Kim Hyun-ah can be seen holding a thermometer in her hand, with a temperature reading of 38.5°C, which converts to 101.3°F.

Latest updates on Kim Hyun-ah

The It couple from the K-pop music industry, Kim Hyun-ah and DAWN, took to Instagram to announce their engagement on February 3, 2022. The fun couple posted a video of themselves holding each other's hands and flexing their unique engagement rings.

After denying rumors about dating in the past, the couple put a ring on their six-year-long relationship and tend to keep it intact forever. The couple’s rings are made of white pearls with small diamonds surrounding them to give it a little sparkle.

