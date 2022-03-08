Sunmi releases new song 'Oh Sorry Ya' on the occasion of International Women's Day

To commemorate International Women's Day, singer Sunmi has released a new song on Spotify. The song Oh Sorry Ya will be her first new release of the year, and will launch on Spotify at 2 PM KST on March 8.

Oh Sorry Ya is a retro-inspired track with a rhythmic bassline. It extends the narrative of the Gashina singer’s last release, Borderline.

Sunmi's song will be released exclusively on Spotify

Sunmi is also the representative of the Asian area division of the EQUAL campaign. The digital single was produced by the singer along with LYRE, a songwriting and production pair headquartered in Los Angeles.

The song will be exclusively released on Spotify. The artist will also hold an Oh Sorry Ya challenge on TikTok, as part of a joint effort with Spotify.

This project is a collaboration between Spotify Singles and its global EQUAL campaign. Spotify Singles started in 2016 as a weekly project for original artist recordings.

Spotify started their yearly ‘EQUAL’ campaign in 2021. The aim of the initiative is to promote equity for women in the music industry. The campaign is also a part of Spotify’s yearly Women’s Day program.

In regards to the project, Sunmi told Spotify how honored she was to be a representative on behalf of Asia. She also spoke about the process of working and collaborating with LYRE and her contentment with the results. She wants many people to listen to the song and enjoy it like she did.

Ahead of the release of the single, the Siren singer released a glittering and poignant teaser. She can be seen gleaming brilliantly under a bright light at night in the teaser.

Oh Sorry Ya teaser image (Image via Spotify)

More about Sunmi

The singer's music career began in 2007 as a member of Wonder Girls, a South Korean girl group. She took a break in 2010 to pursue her education. The singer started her solo career in 2013 with her debut extended play, Full Moon, which garnered her commercial success and established her as a pro in the industry.

Since her debut as a soloist, the singer has released three EPs: Full Moon, Warning and 1/6.

She released her last EP, 1/6 in September 2021. The EP featured six tracks, including the lead single You Can't Sit With Us and the closing track Borderline. Borderline is possibly one of her most intimate tracks till date. The song describes her struggles with BPD (Bipolar Personality Disorder).

