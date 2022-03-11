BLACKPINK's Rosé proves yet again that she is the perfect Tiffany & Co. ambassador

BLACKPINK's Rosé has joined forces yet again with Tiffany & Co. for its latest HardWear campaign. Although the singer didn't get to attend Paris Fashion Week this season, it was only a matter of time before the global ambassador for the luxury jewelry brand snagged yet another campaign.

Tiffany & Co., founded in New York City in 1837 by Charles Lewis Tiffany, is a multinational luxury jewelry company that showcases elegance, creative design, fine craftsmanship and innovative excellence.

BLACKPINK's Rosé poses for Tiffany & Co. 2022 HardWear campaign

On March 10, 2022, Tiffany & Co. unveiled a new campaign featuring Rosé, who was named the brand ambassador back in 2021. The New Zealand-born, South Korean superstar was photographed by Mario Sorrenti in New York City, collaborating with the brand for a second major campaign.

Rinn_yaaaa @Rinn_yaaaa



블랙핑크 로제 #로제 @BLACKPINK Rosé is photographed by renowned Italian-American photographer and director Mario Sorrenti for hér second Tiffany & Co HardWear campaign 🤍블랙핑크 로제 #ROSÉ Rosé is photographed by renowned Italian-American photographer and director Mario Sorrenti for hér second Tiffany & Co HardWear campaign 🤍블랙핑크 로제 #ROSÉ #로제 @BLACKPINK https://t.co/a6cdh5EqDO

BLACKPINK's Rosé wore the brand’s new Tiffany HardWear collection, including the graduate link 18-carat rose gold pavé necklace. In other pictures, she was adorned with a 18-carat yellow gold wrap bracelet and a 18-carat gold double-link pendant. The pop star was styled in an all-black minimalistic outfit to emphasize the collection’s fine craftsmanship and elegant design.

In her interview with Tatler, the musician stated that she loved wearing the brand’s jewelry.

"I've worn Tiffany jewelry since I was in high school. To be a part of such an iconic brand that has been a part of my life for a long time makes it that much more special to me".

According to the luxury brand, the HardWear collection was first launched in 2017 and has since become one of Tiffany’s signature jewelry collections. Tiffany HardWear designs are elegant and sophisticated, but also express the fierce, feminine spirit that defines this particular line.

The Tiffany HardWear campaign will be released on March 14, 2022 across the brand’s digital channels and in select print outlets. This new project arrived just in time for Rosé, as the pop star was recently released from quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 in late February.

Latest updates on BLACKPINK's Rosé

The K-pop singer collaborated on a rather different campaign than the usual high-end luxury projects. Rosé updated fans about featuring on Homeplus’s 25th anniversary campaign video.

Homeplus is one of South Korea’s biggest discount retail stores. It celebrated its 25th anniversary in 2021 and decided to launch a special campaign in 2022 with the theme, “Fresh thoughts at the age of 25,” which is focused on the number 25.

Edited by Atul S