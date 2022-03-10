BLACKPINK Jisoo is going to be the ambassador for MMORPG game MapleStory

BLACKPINK Jisoo is going to be the new ambassador for the role-playing game MapleStory.

The game’s developer Nexon announced on March 10 that the singer has been appointed as the official 2022 ambassador for the famous MMORPG 'MapleStory'

Jisoo will be the second-ever ambassador after Olympic archer Kim Jae Duk. She has also been a long-time MapleStory player.

Jisoo is an avid MapleStory player

Nexon has released a teaser video featuring the singer as a MapleStory user, as well as an interview video in a special ‘Log Off Lives’ series. The Log Off Lives series will be broadcasted on MapleStory’s official Korean channel and will be hosted by the singer alongside MC Seong Seung-hoon.

The role of MapleStory ambassador was created with the intention of enlightening MapleStory users who are active in society and spreading the game's positive effects. Kim Je-deok, a gold winner in archery, was chosen as the inaugural ambassador last year.

On March 11, the interview video will be released, with MC Seong Seung-heon and the Snowdrop star telling fans about their experiences as Maple Warriors, including the singer's character job and gaming experience.

MapleStory is a free-to-play (F2P) 2D side-scrolling massively multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG) developed by Wizet in South Korea. Several versions of the game are accessible to different nations or regions, each released by a different company, such as Nexon.

Players journey around the "Maple World" in the game, battling monsters and honing their characters' skills and powers, as is customary with role-playing games. Players can communicate with one another in a variety of ways, including through chatting and trading.

Players can establish teams to hunt monsters and split rewards, as well as guilds to make it easier to communicate with one another. Players can also use real money to acquire a variety of character appearances and gameplay advantages from the in-game "Cash Shop."

onewayticket @onewaywithchu Jisoo’s IG story update🥺”My love pink bean🤍 @.MapleStory “ Jisoo’s IG story update🥺”My love pink bean🤍 @.MapleStory “ https://t.co/cPSeT22t7e

In July 2015, MapleStory 2 was published, with upgraded 3D graphics and a similar plot. The game has approximately 180 million registered users globally and has earned over $3 billion in lifetime revenue as of 2020.

Jisoo recently starred in JTBC's drama ’Snowdrop' alongside Jung Hae-in. "Snowdrop" marked a nationwide rating of 2.8 percent, and the drama finale ended with a record 3.5 percent rating.

Edited by Danyal Arabi