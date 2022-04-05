Rolling Stone officially ranks BTS's 'Butter' as the 13th greatest Grammy performance of all time

K-pop boy group BTS has been the talk of the town ever since they performed their summer hit single Butter at the 2022 Grammys Awards. The members produced an astonishing performance and mesmerized the audience with their exemplary talent and skills.
Music’s biggest magazine, Rolling Stone, has incoporated the group’s performance in its official list of the '25 Greatest Grammy Performances of All Time’. The magazine ranked group #13 and placed it amongst the biggest stars in the industry who have delivered exceptional performances since 1975.
"BTS's big Grammy moment was long overdue": Rolling Stone explains the group's phenomenal performance
The K-pop sensation was definitely among the stars on music’s biggest night, the 2022 Grammy Awards, held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 3.
The group showcased a phenomenal performance of its hitmaker Butter at the award ceremony and endless praise poured in from worldwide for their dynamic concept and exemplary talent.
Taking on the concept of a James Bond and Mission Impossible theme, each member was styled in a sleek tuxedo donned with sparkling embellishments.
Before the song began, the boys gave a mysterious spy-vibe entrance. Jungkook swooped down from the ceiling, whereas Jin sat in a control room set up on stage. RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope and V sat among other celebrities styled in classy spy outfits.
Soon after V threw a golden card at Jungkook, who impressively caught it, the group’s song Butter began to play and the members quickly danced their way to the stage.
The K-pop group’s electrifying dance break left the crowd speechless and their choreography became the most-talked performance of the night.
After delivering a mind-blowing performance, Rolling Stone, one of music’s most prominent magazines, ranked BTS’s hitmaker Butter #13 on its updated list of the '25 Greatest Performances of All Time'.
The magazine wrote:
“One night in Vegas: BTS took the stage with the swagger of a James Bond squad of super-spies in Rat Pack suits……But they were on fire with confidence and charisma. Bonus points for the way “Butter” began with V whispering in Olivia Rodrigo’s ear—whatever he told her, it looks like it must have been shocking."
Fans congratualte BTS for their success at the 2022 Grammys
Upon hearing the news, fans took to Twitter to spread the list published by Rolling Stone and congratulated the group for their success. They stated that the mention was well-deserved as their act was one of the most popular performances on music’s biggest night.
Meanwhile, BTS is gearing up to perform their four-day Permission To Dance On Stage concert in Las Vegas, Nevada, on April 8, 9, 15 and 16. The venue is expected to be packed with new and exciting activities for fans to experience.
The arena will set up a behind-the-scenes photography exhibition, which is noted to be introduced ever. The venue will also include Korean food stalls, pop-up events and more.