Rolling Stone officially ranks BTS's 'Butter' as the 13th greatest Grammy performance of all time

K-pop boy group BTS has been the talk of the town ever since they performed their summer hit single Butter at the 2022 Grammys Awards. The members produced an astonishing performance and mesmerized the audience with their exemplary talent and skills.

The K-pop boy group owned the stage with their performance (Image via Rolling Stone official website)

Music’s biggest magazine, Rolling Stone, has incoporated the group’s performance in its official list of the '25 Greatest Grammy Performances of All Time’. The magazine ranked group #13 and placed it amongst the biggest stars in the industry who have delivered exceptional performances since 1975.

"BTS's big Grammy moment was long overdue": Rolling Stone explains the group's phenomenal performance

The K-pop sensation was definitely among the stars on music’s biggest night, the 2022 Grammy Awards, held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 3.

The group showcased a phenomenal performance of its hitmaker Butter at the award ceremony and endless praise poured in from worldwide for their dynamic concept and exemplary talent.

Taking on the concept of a James Bond and Mission Impossible theme, each member was styled in a sleek tuxedo donned with sparkling embellishments.

Before the song began, the boys gave a mysterious spy-vibe entrance. Jungkook swooped down from the ceiling, whereas Jin sat in a control room set up on stage. RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope and V sat among other celebrities styled in classy spy outfits.

Soon after V threw a golden card at Jungkook, who impressively caught it, the group’s song Butter began to play and the members quickly danced their way to the stage.

The K-pop group’s electrifying dance break left the crowd speechless and their choreography became the most-talked performance of the night.

Rolling Stone @RollingStone damn right watching that BTS performance for the third time damn right watching that BTS performance for the third time https://t.co/SuGMAodO3O

After delivering a mind-blowing performance, Rolling Stone, one of music’s most prominent magazines, ranked BTS’s hitmaker Butter #13 on its updated list of the '25 Greatest Performances of All Time'.

Rolling Stone @RollingStone this BTS performance is the coolest thing that has ever happened in Vegas this BTS performance is the coolest thing that has ever happened in Vegas

The magazine wrote:

“One night in Vegas: BTS took the stage with the swagger of a James Bond squad of super-spies in Rat Pack suits……But they were on fire with confidence and charisma. Bonus points for the way “Butter” began with V whispering in Olivia Rodrigo’s ear—whatever he told her, it looks like it must have been shocking."

Rolling Stone commends the group in its list (Image via Rolling Stone official website)

Fans congratualte BTS for their success at the 2022 Grammys

Upon hearing the news, fans took to Twitter to spread the list published by Rolling Stone and congratulated the group for their success. They stated that the mention was well-deserved as their act was one of the most popular performances on music’s biggest night.

𝗘𝘂𝗻𝗶𝗰𝗲 @iameunicebaby @BTSChartsDailyx @army_cavite @RollingStone Thank you so much for recognizing our boys They truly deseved it.



Hype up the best performance at the Grammys 2022 @BTS_twt @BTS_twt As it shouldThank you so much for recognizing our boys @RollingStone They truly deseved it.Hype up the best performance at the Grammys 2022 #BTS _Butter by the princes of Global Pop and the biggest Boy Group in the Planet #BTS @BTSChartsDailyx @army_cavite @RollingStone @BTS_twt As it should 🔥🔥 Thank you so much for recognizing our boys @RollingStone 💜💜 They truly deseved it.Hype up the best performance at the Grammys 2022 #BTS_Butter by the princes of Global Pop and the biggest Boy Group in the Planet #BTS @BTS_twt https://t.co/wsAffsvSe2

💜ᴮᴱAimee⁷🐳💜PTD rocked🤩💜💜💜 @AimeeEstrellaa truly one for the books @BTS_twt @RollingStone The #BTS _Butter performance last night was seriously a legendary stage I will never forget! It was amazing how #BTS created a story and took us all along with them while giving us amazing vocals, choreo and unmatchable charismatruly one for the books @RollingStone The #BTS_Butter performance last night was seriously a legendary stage I will never forget! It was amazing how #BTS created a story and took us all along with them while giving us amazing vocals, choreo and unmatchable charisma🔥🔥🔥truly one for the books💜💜💜💜💜 @BTS_twt https://t.co/Us7ysfu9LC

Lucha⁷ @_RiotGrrrl @RollingStone So proud of BTS!!!! They're performance was one for the books @RollingStone So proud of BTS!!!! They're performance was one for the books 💜💜💜

Meanwhile, BTS is gearing up to perform their four-day Permission To Dance On Stage concert in Las Vegas, Nevada, on April 8, 9, 15 and 16. The venue is expected to be packed with new and exciting activities for fans to experience.

The arena will set up a behind-the-scenes photography exhibition, which is noted to be introduced ever. The venue will also include Korean food stalls, pop-up events and more.

Edited by Srijan Sen