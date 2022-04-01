Las Vegas all set to host a BTS Photography Exhibition And Pop-Up Event, HYBE releases details 

After entrancing fans with concerts in LA, Seoul and California, BTS is all set to return to the USA, this time with four in-person concerts at Las Vegas Nevada's Allegiant Stadium.

Are you ready to enjoy THE CITY?🤩



While the scheduled concerts have fans excited, HYBE has also announced a number of other events across the city for them, with Las Vegas all set to undergo 'Borahaefication'. Borahaefication refers to the term 'Borahae' which means “I Purple You.”

CAFE IN THE CITY

Fall in love with specially curated BTS favorite Korean dishes by Michelin star, Chef Back Sung Ook in Las Vegas!



April 5-17

Noodle Shop, Seabreeze Cafe (Mandalay Bay)

is coming! Enjoy your stay at MGM Resorts with Exclusive Keepsakes!



Book between April 6-18 to receive this offer.

Reserve your stay:



The BTS photography exhibition and Pop-up event will take place on April 5-17

BTS‘s upcoming PERMISSION TO DANCE THE CITY – LAS VEGAS will take place in April.

In an official announcement via Weverse, the group's agency BigHit Music aka HYBE stated:

While looking for ways to meet with more ARMY in-person, we have decided to hold an additional concert in LAS VEGAS, US. We are doing our very best to prepare for the concert in compliance with the health care guidelines for a safe quality concert, so please stay tuned for the PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE – LAS VEGAS concert.

Apart from the scheduled concert, BigHit Music also announced a number of BTS-themed attractions, from hotel rooms to restaurants across the city.

The agency released a full itinerary for ARMY fans located in Las Vegas.

One of the most anticipated events on the list is a photography exhibition titled BTS BEHIND THE STAGE: PERMISSION TO DANCE. The exhibition will reportedly include unseen behind-the-scenes shots of BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE concerts so far, giving fans a closer look at what goes on into putting up a concert.

HYBE announced the exhibition on their Twitter handle.

Enjoy a unique photography exhibition unveiling behind the scenes of an entire concert experience



April 5-17 11am - 11pm

AREA15 / A-LOT

Reserve now:



The exhibition will be held at AREA15 / A-LOT on April 5-17 from 11 am to 11 pm.

Admission to the photography exhibition will cost fans $25 USD in addition to a booking fee of $3 USD. That is not all. Admission to the event comes alongside a postcard set which will include copies of the exhibited photographs, so fans can take a part of it back home. However, they will have to shell out an additional $10 USD, bringing up the total price to $38 USD.

HYBE also shared details of a number of other events, including the eagerly anticipated BTS pop-up event.

Welcome to an immersive journey through the band's history, music videos highlights and iconic moments.



April 5-17 11am - 11pm

AREA15 / The Grounds

Reserve now:



The pop-up event will also take place on the same dates as the exhibition, on April 5-17 from 11 am to 11 pm. It will take place at AREA15 / THE GROUNDS.

BTSPOPUPANDEXHIBIT.COM describes the event as:

JOIN US FOR A FREE BTS IMMERSIVE JOURNEY THROUGH THE BANDS HISTORY, MUSIC VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS, AND ICONIC MOMENTS!

EXPANSIVE 100,000+ SQ FT FAN EXPERIENCE AT AREA15

ALL AGES WELCOME!

ACCESS TO EXCLUSIVE MERCH!

PTD INSIDE THE BTS DANCE CUBE!

F&B ON-LOCATION

CURATED INSTALLATIONS & IMMERSIVE SETS

PHOTO AND VIDEO FRIENDLY WORLDS

5 MINS FROM FAMOUS LAS VEGAS STRIP

ALL CURATED FOR YOU, THE ARMY!

Unlike the exhibition, the pop-up event is free for all.

