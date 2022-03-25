11 BTS themed hotels ready for ARMYs attending PTD Las Vegas concerts

On March 24, BIGHIT MUSIC announced nothing less than a city festival to celebrate BTS’ Permission To Dance On Stage - Las Vegas concert. The four-day concert, throughout April, will transform the city around Allegiant Stadium into a paradise for ARMYs.

From themed attractions, parties, and cafes to full-fledged BTS Themed Rooms in 11 various hotels, the agency is leaving no stone unturned to transform the US city into a 'Purple city.'

BTS Charts & Translations⁷ @charts_k



-Shopping: Official BTS Merch Booth, Merch Store, Pop-Up (Area 15)

-Entertainment: Party, Photography Exhibition, Fountains of Bellagio

-Food: Cafe

-Stay: BTS Themed Rooms (11 hotels)

The idea of expanding the concert for both the group and fans to offer never-seen-before services and fan experience was first introduced in Big Hit Corporate Briefing by Lenzo Yoon in 2020. Fans can finally see it come to life two years later in Las Vegas.

BTS’ agency is all set to turn the city of Las Vegas into a “Purple city.” With just two weeks to go before the group meets ARMYs again for the PTD concert’s Las Vegas leg, the agency has released exciting details of what fans can expect.

In the ‘And More’ section, the company promised information on wait times for the concert, LIVE PLAY section, and numerous other themed entertainment exclusively on the Weverse app. However, the city - most probably the area around the concert venue, Allegiant Stadium - will be transformed into a “tour village.”

The PTD Las Vegas concert venues will have an official merchandise booth, a photo booth, and a pop-up store. For fans’ entertainment, there will be a party, a photo exhibition, and a Fountains of Bellagio show, which will also be based on the K-pop supergroup.

BTS Quotes Archive⁷ @btsqtsarchive



HYBE America’s CEO, Lenzo Yoon, introduced the ‘tour village’ in the Big Hit Corporate Briefing two years ago in 2020. He explained it to be a place where fans can participate in experiences beyond concerts.

The CEO described what fans could expect, such as BTS-themed hotel rooms, food and drinks, exhibitions, pop-up stores, and local travel packages.

rian @riannrain



Fans’ react to the themed hotel rooms for the PTD Las Vegas concert

esi⁷🐳 @epiphanq HYBE IS SO SICK FOR BTS THEMED HOTELS AFTER WE ALL BOOKED ALREADY HELPP HYBE IS SO SICK FOR BTS THEMED HOTELS AFTER WE ALL BOOKED ALREADY HELPP

The major attraction arrives towards the end, where the company mentions ‘BTS Themed Rooms (11 Hotels).’ The details have fans surprised to the core, as having themed hotel rooms in Las Vegas is no small deal. However, some found the price for the rooms to be exorbitant.

esi⁷🐳 @epiphanq I love bts but damn that's a lot of money Help I tweeted this before they said $3K-$13K each I WILL NOT BE SPENDING THAT MUCHI love bts but damn that's a lot of money Help I tweeted this before they said $3K-$13K each I WILL NOT BE SPENDING THAT MUCH😭😭 I love bts but damn that's a lot of money

trinh ⁷ ⟭⟬ @trinhers



but hey, you get floor seats to the concert! VIP experience with BTS themed room at the low rate of $6,711 per person with a 2 person minimum requirementbut hey, you get floor seats to the concert! VIP experience with BTS themed room at the low rate of $6,711 per person with a 2 person minimum requirement 💀but hey, you get floor seats to the concert! https://t.co/B2BbJWkH3P

On the other hand, fans are excited over the Butter group making history yet again by taking over a US city.

Moonie⁷🌙 @btsOT7_613 When they say BTS concerts are more like festival ,they didn't lie . PTD Las Vegas is gonna be like a carnival for ARMYs 🥺 this looks so fun and exciting !

emily⁷ 🧹 @DlS_3ASE the borahaefication of vegas is starting bc bts themed rooms? and attractions? entertainments? cafe? the borahaefication of vegas is starting bc bts themed rooms? and attractions? entertainments? cafe? https://t.co/z9pDIQrBUH

🍡 @jkssope the bts themed hotel room the bts themed hotel room😍😍😍 https://t.co/J4tYR8brcv

BTS Content Index⁷ 🧈 @index_bts POV: armys in their bts themed hotel room



Cali A.R.M.Ys⁷ are going to Vegas! ✈️ @cali_armys

#PTD_ON_STAGE_LAS_VEGAS Me walking into my regular hotel room with my premium photos and BT21 plushies to make my own BTS themed hotel room Me walking into my regular hotel room with my premium photos and BT21 plushies to make my own BTS themed hotel room #PTD_ON_STAGE_LAS_VEGAS https://t.co/0UvjG35Vfn

Moreover, rapper J-Hope tested positive for COVID on the same day of the announcement. Fans wished him a speedy recovery for his scheduled activities next month, including a performance at the 64th Grammys and the PTD Las Vegas concerts.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul