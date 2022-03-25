11 BTS themed hotels ready for ARMYs attending PTD Las Vegas concerts

On March 24, BIGHIT MUSIC announced nothing less than a city festival to celebrate BTS’ Permission To Dance On Stage - Las Vegas concert. The four-day concert, throughout April, will transform the city around Allegiant Stadium into a paradise for ARMYs.
From themed attractions, parties, and cafes to full-fledged BTS Themed Rooms in 11 various hotels, the agency is leaving no stone unturned to transform the US city into a 'Purple city.'
The idea of expanding the concert for both the group and fans to offer never-seen-before services and fan experience was first introduced in Big Hit Corporate Briefing by Lenzo Yoon in 2020. Fans can finally see it come to life two years later in Las Vegas.
BIGHIT MUSIC announces grand plans for BTS’ PTD Las Vegas concert, including themed hotel rooms
BTS’ agency is all set to turn the city of Las Vegas into a “Purple city.” With just two weeks to go before the group meets ARMYs again for the PTD concert’s Las Vegas leg, the agency has released exciting details of what fans can expect.
In the ‘And More’ section, the company promised information on wait times for the concert, LIVE PLAY section, and numerous other themed entertainment exclusively on the Weverse app. However, the city - most probably the area around the concert venue, Allegiant Stadium - will be transformed into a “tour village.”
The PTD Las Vegas concert venues will have an official merchandise booth, a photo booth, and a pop-up store. For fans’ entertainment, there will be a party, a photo exhibition, and a Fountains of Bellagio show, which will also be based on the K-pop supergroup.
HYBE America’s CEO, Lenzo Yoon, introduced the ‘tour village’ in the Big Hit Corporate Briefing two years ago in 2020. He explained it to be a place where fans can participate in experiences beyond concerts.
The CEO described what fans could expect, such as BTS-themed hotel rooms, food and drinks, exhibitions, pop-up stores, and local travel packages.
Fans’ react to the themed hotel rooms for the PTD Las Vegas concert
The major attraction arrives towards the end, where the company mentions ‘BTS Themed Rooms (11 Hotels).’ The details have fans surprised to the core, as having themed hotel rooms in Las Vegas is no small deal. However, some found the price for the rooms to be exorbitant.
On the other hand, fans are excited over the Butter group making history yet again by taking over a US city.
Moreover, rapper J-Hope tested positive for COVID on the same day of the announcement. Fans wished him a speedy recovery for his scheduled activities next month, including a performance at the 64th Grammys and the PTD Las Vegas concerts.