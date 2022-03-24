BTS’ J-Hope tests COVID positive, fans worry about Grammys performance

The sudden news of BTS’ J-Hope testing positive for COVID-19 has brought up major concerns for ARMYs. The history-makers were set to perform at the 64th Grammys on April 3 and were scheduled to depart for Las Vegas soon. BIGHIT MUSIC’s announcement of the rapper contracting the virus has now put the group’s second Grammys performance in question.

On March 24, hours after the excitement for the Permission To Dance On Stage - Las Vegas (PTD Las Vegas) concert ensued, the agency reported that J-Hope had tested positive for COVID. The announcement drained the fun as fans wondered if the group would be able to perform on the Grammys stage together.

Only experiencing a sore throat: BIGHIT MUSIC updates fans on BTS’ J-Hope testing COVID positive

The dread for “Hello, this is BIGHIT MUSIC” rose again when the agency announced on March 24 that BTS’ rapper J-Hope tested positive for the COVID virus. The notice explained that the rapper experienced a sore throat on March 23 and soon visited a hospital to take a PCR test. The results for the test returned positive on the morning of March 24.

The notice also stated that the rapper “has completed three rounds of COVID-19 vaccinations.” To everyone's relief, he is only experiencing a sore throat and is under home quarantine. Although the notice ends by saying that the idol plans to participate in scheduled activities next month, fans remain apprehensive.

Cindy⁷💜💜💜💜💜💜💜 @btsfanmomma Noooooo! Get well soon #JHOPE . We love you! I hope he doesn't miss the Grammys!!! 🥺 Noooooo! Get well soon #JHOPE . We love you! I hope he doesn't miss the Grammys!!! 🥺😭😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/EHXXpYyOwE

The group’s scheduled activities for April include attendance and performances at the 64th Grammy Awards and four days at the PTD Las Vegas concerts. The dates for the highly-anticipated concerts are April 8, 9, 15, and 16.

Fans worry about BTS’ Grammys performance

J-Hope’s health update has left ARMYs worried across the globe. After the announcement of BTS performing at the Grammys, fans believe this year will treat them well and give them a solo stage.

J-Hope’s home quarantine due to COVID raises questions about whether the group will be able to perform together.

Fans wished the Hope World rapper a speedy recovery on Twitter and discussed the seven-to-ten day quarantine period pattern seen previously with celebrities who contracted the virus.

Cindy⁷💜💜💜💜💜💜💜 @btsfanmomma

#GetWellSoonJHope @BTS_twt Will JHope have to quarantine 10 days? Does anyone know SK's health recommemdations...that puts him at Saturday, April 2nd! The Grammys are the 3rd! Will JHope have to quarantine 10 days? Does anyone know SK's health recommemdations...that puts him at Saturday, April 2nd! The Grammys are the 3rd! 😭😭😭😭😭#GetWellSoonJHope @BTS_twt

joanne @silverkiwis jhope getting covid now is devastating, i don't think he'll make it out of quarantine in time for the grammys performance jhope getting covid now is devastating, i don't think he'll make it out of quarantine in time for the grammys performance 😭

Jungkook.97🇧🇩 @AhonaDipannita

hope you recover soon and join everyone else for Grammys and Vegas concert!!!

hope to see you in Vegas🥺

#GetwellsoonJhope

#JHOPE get well soon Hobihope you recover soon and join everyone else for Grammys and Vegas concert!!!hope to see you in Vegas🥺 get well soon Hobi😭😭😭hope you recover soon and join everyone else for Grammys and Vegas concert!!!hope to see you in Vegas🥺#GetwellsoonJhope #JHOPE https://t.co/ImPsWSM42K

JinBerry @hopelessjinnie

I hope and pray you recover quickly and attend grammys as a group



It's the dream of you all Get well soon jhope 🥺I hope and pray you recover quickly and attend grammys as a groupIt's the dream of you all Get well soon jhope 🥺❤️I hope and pray you recover quickly and attend grammys as a groupIt's the dream of you all

BTSOT7Canada🇨🇦 @BTSOT7Canada I am devastated this morning. Wishing jhope a speedy recovery. I don’t think he’s making he Grammys and I am at a loss for words at seeing BTS without him. My heart hurts. I am devastated this morning. Wishing jhope a speedy recovery. I don’t think he’s making he Grammys and I am at a loss for words at seeing BTS without him. My heart hurts. https://t.co/04yzvBsYE2

👅lelasBTSlover❼ARMYforever(っ◔◡◔)っ @lelas99228270 lets pray that he will get well soon and show no more symptoms of illness. F**K cov*d

#GetWellSoonHoseok Wite if jhope have covid he have to self isolate for 10 days. Which mean he will miss the grammys nolets pray that he will get well soon and show no more symptoms of illness. F**K cov*d Wite if jhope have covid he have to self isolate for 10 days. Which mean he will miss the grammys no 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 lets pray that he will get well soon and show no more symptoms of illness. F**K cov*d#GetWellSoonHoseok https://t.co/BF9N9fMztj

Jiminie @JajithaJ @lelas99228270 He will recover in one week don't worry he already got his 3 doses of vaccinations so he will recover within one week @lelas99228270 He will recover in one week don't worry he already got his 3 doses of vaccinations so he will recover within one week 😊

Nevermind is Dizzy⁷ @NevermindSeen Only praying Hobi’s well soon and that he doesn’t miss the Grammys Only praying Hobi’s well soon and that he doesn’t miss the Grammys 😭 https://t.co/lXOnEKp3Co

⌗ kira claims track 2, 7, + 9 on hs3 @killthishabit omg wait is hobi has covid does that mean he won’t be able to travel and perform at the grammys ? omg wait is hobi has covid does that mean he won’t be able to travel and perform at the grammys ?

katie 🫰🏻 @namjoonscarrot CAN HOBI STILL GO TO GRAMMYS? CAN HOBI STILL GO TO GRAMMYS?

The group made history by becoming the first K-pop act to perform at the Grammys in 2020. However, they shared the footage for approximately 30 seconds, much to the dismay of fans.

Considering the Butter superstar group will be returning to 'Music’s Biggest Night' this year, fans hope they get a solo stage.

