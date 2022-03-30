BTS’ PTD Las Vegas cafe meal curated by Michelin star chef: Menu and price announced

BTS' extravagant concert experience for Permission To Dance The City - Las Vegas will also have traditional Korean dishes curated by Michelin star Chef, Sung Ook Back. Available at Mandalay Bay's Seabreeze Cafe at MGM resorts, the curated meals are ones the septet have consistently shown their love towards.
The special meals include fish-bread bunggeoppang, beef cutlet sandwich, galbijim, spicy beef ramyeon, bingsu (shaved ice cream), and more. Room owners can order one appetizer, one entrée, and one dessert per person for a fixed price of $60 per person. Additionally, fans can only reserve meals in groups of 2, 4, and 6.
BTS Cafe Las Vegas meals: ARMYs will be treated to Michelin star chef's curated menu
On March 29, Mandalay Bay Resort posted that they will be hosting the ‘PTD The City - Las Vegas Cafe in the City.’ Complete with BTS-themed hotels and stays, fans can also enjoy themed meals, including the idol group’s favorite Korean dishes.
Taking the PTD Las Vegas festival up a notch, the meal menu is curated by the Michelin star chef, Back Sung Ook. The menu is divided into three categories: appetizers, entrées, and dessert.
In the appetizers section, people can choose between six dishes - bibimguksu (spicy mixed noodles), tteokbokki (spicy rice cake), gimbap (seaweed and vegetable rice balls), modeum twigim (assorted fried food), kimchi buchimgae (kimchi pancake), and beef cutlet sandwich.
In the entrée category, kimchi bokkeumbap (kimchi fried rice), galbijim (braised beef short ribs), jajangmyun (black bean noodles), korean fried chicken, and spicy beef ramyeon are included.
For the dessert section, fans can choose between ice cream sandwiches, bingsu (shaved ice), and bungeoppang (fish-shaped pastry).
The menu will be available at Noodle Shop, Seabreeze Cafe in Mandalay Bay. Reservations for tables have already started. Fans can reserve tables in groups of 2, 4, and 6, with the lowest price being $120 for two people.
Some fans voiced that the prices were exorbitant, while others started searching for other fellow ARMYs to join their table as many were going alone to the city. ARMYs who know about Las Vegas costs cleared the air saying that a usual buffet in the city costs anywhere around $35-40, making Mandalay Bay’s menu cost in a similar amount bracket.
In other news, BTS’ J-Hope has recovered from COVID and will be flying to Las Vegas for the septet’s Grammy Award performance.