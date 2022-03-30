BTS’ PTD Las Vegas cafe meal curated by Michelin star chef: Menu and price announced

BTS' extravagant concert experience for Permission To Dance The City - Las Vegas will also have traditional Korean dishes curated by Michelin star Chef, Sung Ook Back. Available at Mandalay Bay's Seabreeze Cafe at MGM resorts, the curated meals are ones the septet have consistently shown their love towards.

The special meals include fish-bread bunggeoppang, beef cutlet sandwich, galbijim, spicy beef ramyeon, bingsu (shaved ice cream), and more. Room owners can order one appetizer, one entrée, and one dessert per person for a fixed price of $60 per person. Additionally, fans can only reserve meals in groups of 2, 4, and 6.

BTS Cafe Las Vegas meals: ARMYs will be treated to Michelin star chef's curated menu

Mandalay Bay Resort @MandalayBay

CAFE IN THE CITY

Fall in love with specially curated BTS favorite Korean dishes by Michelin star, Chef Back Sung Ook in Las Vegas!



April 5-17

Noodle Shop, Seabreeze Cafe (Mandalay Bay)

Reserve now: #BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE THE CITY - LAS VEGASCAFE IN THE CITYFall in love with specially curated BTS favorite Korean dishes by Michelin star, Chef Back Sung Ook in Las Vegas!April 5-17Noodle Shop, Seabreeze Cafe (Mandalay Bay)Reserve now: spr.ly/6018KtJQe #BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE THE CITY - LAS VEGAS🍜 CAFE IN THE CITYFall in love with specially curated BTS favorite Korean dishes by Michelin star, Chef Back Sung Ook in Las Vegas!📆 April 5-17📍 Noodle Shop, Seabreeze Cafe (Mandalay Bay)👉 Reserve now: spr.ly/6018KtJQe https://t.co/gyigdnzhnn

On March 29, Mandalay Bay Resort posted that they will be hosting the ‘PTD The City - Las Vegas Cafe in the City.’ Complete with BTS-themed hotels and stays, fans can also enjoy themed meals, including the idol group’s favorite Korean dishes.

Taking the PTD Las Vegas festival up a notch, the meal menu is curated by the Michelin star chef, Back Sung Ook. The menu is divided into three categories: appetizers, entrées, and dessert.

In the appetizers section, people can choose between six dishes - bibimguksu (spicy mixed noodles), tteokbokki (spicy rice cake), gimbap (seaweed and vegetable rice balls), modeum twigim (assorted fried food), kimchi buchimgae (kimchi pancake), and beef cutlet sandwich.

PTD Las Vegas cafe meals menu at Mandalay Bay (Image via @MandalayBay/Twitter)

In the entrée category, kimchi bokkeumbap (kimchi fried rice), galbijim (braised beef short ribs), jajangmyun (black bean noodles), korean fried chicken, and spicy beef ramyeon are included.

PTD Las Vegas cafe meals menu at Mandalay Bay (Image via @MandalayBay/Twitter)

For the dessert section, fans can choose between ice cream sandwiches, bingsu (shaved ice), and bungeoppang (fish-shaped pastry).

PTD Las Vegas cafe meals menu at Mandalay Bay (Image via @MandalayBay/Twitter)

The menu will be available at Noodle Shop, Seabreeze Cafe in Mandalay Bay. Reservations for tables have already started. Fans can reserve tables in groups of 2, 4, and 6, with the lowest price being $120 for two people.

Some fans voiced that the prices were exorbitant, while others started searching for other fellow ARMYs to join their table as many were going alone to the city. ARMYs who know about Las Vegas costs cleared the air saying that a usual buffet in the city costs anywhere around $35-40, making Mandalay Bay’s menu cost in a similar amount bracket.

Tazzy⁷ 🇵🇸 @jooniper94 @xizpa_ro @awarmerbreath @hastannies @Yajaira8 @Van_BT21_ You can def find nice places to eat in Vegas for under $75, so don't worry about it. Even for Vegas, $75 is a lot for a little bit of street food. They're selling you on "BTS" & "Michelin chef" @MandalayBay I'm from the US & $50/person is a lot for steak & a potato at Applebee's hereYou can def find nice places to eat in Vegas for under $75, so don't worry about it. Even for Vegas, $75 is a lot for a little bit of street food. They're selling you on "BTS" & "Michelin chef" @xizpa_ro @awarmerbreath @hastannies @Yajaira8 @Van_BT21_ @MandalayBay I'm from the US & $50/person is a lot for steak & a potato at Applebee's here 💀 You can def find nice places to eat in Vegas for under $75, so don't worry about it. Even for Vegas, $75 is a lot for a little bit of street food. They're selling you on "BTS" & "Michelin chef"

moonchild⁷ @hastannies @xizpa_ro @Yajaira8 @Van_BT21_ @awarmerbreath @MandalayBay Considering that it is by Michelin chef, the price seems understandable. For comparison, buffets in Las Vegas on the low end are $35-40. @xizpa_ro @Yajaira8 @Van_BT21_ @awarmerbreath @MandalayBay Considering that it is by Michelin chef, the price seems understandable. For comparison, buffets in Las Vegas on the low end are $35-40.

In other news, BTS’ J-Hope has recovered from COVID and will be flying to Las Vegas for the septet’s Grammy Award performance.

Edited by R. Elahi