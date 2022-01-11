BTS’ DOBU Mask collaboration ignite debate over expensive merch pricing yet again

BTS might be on a break, but the ton of content and merch HYBE continues to release has ARMYs on their toes. Recently, the K-pop superstars collaborated with DOBU Mask and released colorful First Edition ‘Butter’ masks.

The masks can only be bought in a set of seven or an entire set of 56, which totals one mask’s price to 5,000 KRW (approximately 4.19 USD) or 4,375 KRW (about 3.66 USD) respectively. Many fans found the cost expensive, as it is nearly five times the regular price of a mask, while others defended it, citing a popular band’s merchandise.

BTS’ ‘Butter’ mask collaboration leads to a heated discussion on HYBE’s merch pricing

As HYBE continues releasing merchandise for almost all its groups, the company has again come under fire for their merch pricing. BTS’ recent collaboration with DOBU Mask offered fans a way to stay protected and display their love for the group in a stylish way.

The collaboration introduced 'Butter' edition as the first edition of ARTWORK masks. Member sets come with a different color each and with seven masks for a total of 35,000 KRW (approximately 29.32 USD).

Apart from the member sets, fans can also buy the 'Butter Special Package' which includes all seven members’ sets and an additional yellow-colored seven-mask set. The package is priced at 245,000 KRW (approximately 205.21 USD).

However, fans took to social media to discuss the high price of the masks. A regular mask costs around 1,000 KRW, whereas the group’s costs 5,000 KRW. Fans also noticed that the masks come with just “Butter” written on them.

An online debate started in no time as fans called the companies out for overpricing the mask.

“5,000 KRW per mask is expensive, I think I would buy if it was 2,000 KRW per mask”

“If it's disposable, then it's too much, no?”

On the other hand, other fans stated that the price of the masks are justified they have been created in collaboration with such an iconic group.

“I think the mask colors are nice”

“If you think about them as just merchandise, they are at a good price point”

“That's 5,000 KRW per mask, I think the price is okay, The colors are pretty”

While the conversation continues, netizens are sure that fans will still sell out the masks.

Moreover, DOBU Mask will be releasing seven more editions of the masks. Pre-orders for the member and Butter sets are now open.

