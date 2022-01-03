BTS’ Jin and RM surprised at HYBE’s exorbitant merch pricing for Artist-Made Collection

HYBE recently released a new BTS merch collection designed by the members themselves. The first merchandise released was Jin’s Good Day and Bad Day pajamas set and neck pillows. While the price range Weverse Shop showed on the app took many fans by surprise, even the designer, Jin himself was completely shocked.
Jin and RM posted a message on Weverse after fans started calling out HYBE for the super-expensive merch. The former shared that he did talk about creating the merch from the best quality but the pricing was too much.
“I got surprised too,” says a shocked BTS’ Jin seeing the price of his HYBE merch collection
On January 2, 2022, HYBE Merch released photos and videos of Jin’s collection. The merch drop included a nightwear pajama and shirt set and a neck pillow. The nightwear comes in a Good Day (Angel) and a Bad Day (Devil) version, each costing 119,000 KRW on the Korean site and $110 USD on the global and US sites.
While the meaning behind the pajama designs was deep and cute, ARMYs couldn’t believe a pajama set was being sold for more than $100 by HYBE. As fans started speaking up, Jin spoke up about the price on Weverse too.
Even though Jin requested the merch to be made from the best material, he was surprised by the price too.
“I did ask them to use nice material for the pajamas. What kind of price… I got surprised too.”
The group's leader, RM, who is still in quarantine, shared a Weverse story with crying emojis, saying that he was unaware of the merch pricing too.
After Jin, RM's Artist-Made Collection was released on January 3. It consisted of a Bungeo-ppang (Fish-shaped pastry) wind chime and jogger pants in two colors.
The price range has once again divided the fandom into conflicting views. Many international and domestic fans believe the price is exorbitant for a pajama set. They also shared their opinions of HYBE over-pricing BTS merch for the past few years, knowing that the fan power will be able to sell them out no matter the price.
Many fans shared similar sentiments for BTS’ latest album, BE. The woes further increase when shipping prices get added, even though fans have been vocal about the high-priced shipping for years and the agency announced that they would reduce it in a corporate briefing.
Another side of the fandom pointed out that merch is not a necessity and they could opt-out from buying them if it was expensive to them. However, fans believe it would feed into the same mentality and make HYBE continue selling merch at a higher price.
Meanwhile, an ARMY talked about the most recurring problem which was Weverse Shop's poor customer service.
As BTS members rest on their much-deserved vacation, the company has continuously released pre-recorded content for fans to engage in. One of them is the Artist-Made Collection by BTS that features merchandise designed by the members.
