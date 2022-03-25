BTS themed rooms come with exclusive photocards, announce MGM Resorts

MGM Resorts has partnered with BTS for themed rooms for ARMYs for the Permission To Dance On Stage - Las Vegas concert. MGM Resorts includes multiple 4-star hotels that offer luxurious experiences. However, one thing that all ARMYs look for is photocards - which, if exclusive, are more valueable than any other merchandise.

MGM Resorts seems to have found the perfect way to get the ARMYs' attention. The hotels announced that they would be including three exclusive items for fans, with the main attraction being a set of photocards consisting of all seven members.

Special note, a photocard set, and more: MGM Resorts unveils exclusive BTS keepsakes for PTD Las Vegas concert

MGM Grand Hotel @MGMGrand

You asked and we heard, when you book your special room rate you'll receive special keepsake items!



Book your room for your



A 🧵 (1/4) #BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE THE CITY – LAS VEGAS!You asked and we heard, when you book your special room rate you'll receive special keepsake items!Book your room for your #BTS_THE_CITY_LasVegas weekend now:

BIGHIT MUSIC plans to turn the city of Las Vegas into a BTS festival for the K-pop megagroup’s upcoming concert. A part of the festival is ‘Permission to Dance The City - Las Vegas’, which will include 11 hotels decorating their rooms exclusively for ARMYs, along with themed attractions, entertainment, and more.

On March 25, MGM Resorts announced the exclusive keepsakes they would be providing to ARMYs, unveiling their products and their partnership with BIGHIT MUSIC. The souvenirs include a note card with messages from the members, a door hanger, and most importantly, a set of selfie photocards.

The inclusions have excited fans and raised the anticipation level even higher. However, some fans found out that one room requires at least two guests to check in with an individual fee costing around $3k-$13k per person.

esi⁷🐳 @epiphanq I love bts but damn that's a lot of money Help I tweeted this before they said $3K-$13K each I WILL NOT BE SPENDING THAT MUCHI love bts but damn that's a lot of money Help I tweeted this before they said $3K-$13K each I WILL NOT BE SPENDING THAT MUCH😭😭 I love bts but damn that's a lot of money

esi⁷🐳 @epiphanq also minimum is two people in one room so the least that you guys would be spending is $6K+ also minimum is two people in one room so the least that you guys would be spending is $6K+

The hotel’s announcement of a set of photocards confused fans. They raised questions about whether they would receive one set per room or one set per individual. ARMYs started joking about fighting their roommates to get their hands on the rare photocards if placed in the former situation.

Some ARMYs predicted that the resale value of the PTD Las Vegas hotel photocards would be higher than the actual room price and that some might only book a room to get the exclusive photocards.

Photocards are an integral part of the K-pop community. BTS’ photocards, especially rare ones, go above $3.5k. The group’s youngest, Jungkook’s rare Butter Butterful Fan Event Lucky Draw photocard, sold for a whopping $4k+, remaining the most expensive photocard in K-pop’s history.

Looking at the high demand for the keepsakes, MGM Resorts might clarify the photocard set's confusion in their future announcements.

