BTS themed rooms come with exclusive photocards, announce MGM Resorts

BTS&#039; Dynamte concept photo and exclusive PTD Las Vegas photocard reveal (Image via @BIGHIT_MUSIC and @MGMGrand/Twitter)
Afreen Khan
ANALYST
Modified Mar 25, 2022 04:31 PM IST
News

MGM Resorts has partnered with BTS for themed rooms for ARMYs for the Permission To Dance On Stage - Las Vegas concert. MGM Resorts includes multiple 4-star hotels that offer luxurious experiences. However, one thing that all ARMYs look for is photocards - which, if exclusive, are more valueable than any other merchandise.

MGM Resorts seems to have found the perfect way to get the ARMYs' attention. The hotels announced that they would be including three exclusive items for fans, with the main attraction being a set of photocards consisting of all seven members.

Special note, a photocard set, and more: MGM Resorts unveils exclusive BTS keepsakes for PTD Las Vegas concert

#BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE THE CITY – LAS VEGAS!You asked and we heard, when you book your special room rate you'll receive special keepsake items! 💜 Book your room for your #BTS_THE_CITY_LasVegas weekend now: spr.ly/MGMResortsBTSA 🧵 (1/4) https://t.co/LISn3QEScZ

BIGHIT MUSIC plans to turn the city of Las Vegas into a BTS festival for the K-pop megagroup’s upcoming concert. A part of the festival is ‘Permission to Dance The City - Las Vegas’, which will include 11 hotels decorating their rooms exclusively for ARMYs, along with themed attractions, entertainment, and more.

On March 25, MGM Resorts announced the exclusive keepsakes they would be providing to ARMYs, unveiling their products and their partnership with BIGHIT MUSIC. The souvenirs include a note card with messages from the members, a door hanger, and most importantly, a set of selfie photocards.

Arrive in your room with a special note card from #BTS! We'll let you and your friends decide who gets to keep it. 😜 #BTS_THE_CITY_LasVegas spr.ly/MGMResortsBTS(2/4) https://t.co/I0ZR5lpPhi
Mail call! You'll receive postcards with #BTS on them for you to write home and brag to your friends! 📫 #BTS_THE_CITY_LasVegas spr.ly/MGMResortsBTS(3/4) https://t.co/9kvXha9Qfq
Arrive in your room with a special note card from #BTS! We'll let you and your friends decide who gets to keep it. 😜 #BTS_THE_CITY_LasVegas spr.ly/MGMResortsBTS(2/4) https://t.co/I0ZR5lpPhi

The inclusions have excited fans and raised the anticipation level even higher. However, some fans found out that one room requires at least two guests to check in with an individual fee costing around $3k-$13k per person.

Help I tweeted this before they said $3K-$13K each I WILL NOT BE SPENDING THAT MUCH😭😭 I love bts but damn that's a lot of money
also minimum is two people in one room so the least that you guys would be spending is $6K+

The hotel’s announcement of a set of photocards confused fans. They raised questions about whether they would receive one set per room or one set per individual. ARMYs started joking about fighting their roommates to get their hands on the rare photocards if placed in the former situation.

@MGMGrand okay so one set per person ? 🫶

Some ARMYs predicted that the resale value of the PTD Las Vegas hotel photocards would be higher than the actual room price and that some might only book a room to get the exclusive photocards.

Photocards are an integral part of the K-pop community. BTS’ photocards, especially rare ones, go above $3.5k. The group’s youngest, Jungkook’s rare Butter Butterful Fan Event Lucky Draw photocard, sold for a whopping $4k+, remaining the most expensive photocard in K-pop’s history.

Looking at the high demand for the keepsakes, MGM Resorts might clarify the photocard set's confusion in their future announcements.

