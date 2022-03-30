Fans rejoice as BTS' J-Hope recovers from COVID-19, to resume participation in the 64th GRAMMY Awards

BTS’ J-Hope has fully recovered from COVID-19.

In an official statement, BIGHIT MUSIC revealed that the K-pop idol has fully recovered from the virus, and his quarantine has ended as of March 30. The statement reads:

"We would like to inform you that BTS member J-Hope has made a full recovery and his quarantine has concluded as of today, March 30."

The news certainly came as a welcome surprise after group member Jungkook recently tested positive for the virus. The maknae is experiencing a sore throat but made sure to update fans about his health condition on Instagram.

BTS J-Hope's to attend Grammy Awards in the US next month

BIGHIT MUSIC also revealed that J-Hope has been undergoing medical treatment at home since March 23. According to their statement, the 28-year-old musician can resume his scheduled activities.

The agency said:

"J-Hope has been administering self-treatment at home since last Wednesday and as his quarantine has concluded, J-Hope can resume his activities starting today. He experienced mild symptoms of a sore throat during his quarantine, but is recovering fast."

BIGHIT MUSIC added that J-Hope will travel to the US to attend the Grammy Awards scheduled to be held in Las Vegas on April 3. According to local quarantine regulations, his participation in the award ceremony will not be a problem.

The agency explained:

"J-Hope is scheduled for departure to participate in the Grammy Awards activities and he will adhere to COVID-19 guidelines for air travel during his departure. It has been confirmed that there is no issue regarding his participation in the Grammy Awards according to the local quarantine guidelines."

"See you soon J-Hope" - Fans react to the K-pop idol's recovery news

Upon hearing the news of J-Hope’s recovery, BTS fans took to Twitter to express their excitement and happiness. They posted several messages and images of the K-pop idol and prayed for Jungkook’s speedy recovery.

Here are some of the Twitter reactions:

Latest updates on BTS Jungkook's condition

Jungkook tested positive for COVID-19 on March 28, 2022. On March 30, he took to his official Instagram account to update concerned fans about his health status.

In a video he uploaded, the K-pop star can be seen sitting in his room with a microkosmos lamp illuminating his surroundings and music playing in the background.

In the video, Jungkook assured fans that he is doing well and is in the process of recovering.

